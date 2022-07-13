ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Arizona Cardinals

batonrougenews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaints will travel to Arizona for a Week 7 'Thursday Night Football' showdownNew Orleans Saints. The New Orleans Saints will travel to Arizona for a 7:15 p.m. "Thursday Night Football" matchup on Oct. 20 on Amazon Prime Video. The Saints defeated the Cardinals 31-9 in the last matchup between the two...

www.batonrougenews.net

BALTIMORE, MD

