ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP senator blocks bill to protect interstate travel for abortion

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Peter Sullivan
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wgTsF_0gfmvhHc00

( The Hill ) — GOP Sen. James Lankford (Okla.) on Thursday blocked a Democratic request to unanimously pass a bill seeking to protect interstate travel for abortion.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), joined by a string of Democratic senators, had sought consent to pass a bill that would prevent states from punishing women who travel to other states where abortion is legal to get the procedure.

The measure would also protect health care providers who provide abortions to out-of-state patients.

“Does that child in the womb have the right to travel in their future?” Lankford said in objecting. “Do they get to live?”

“There’s a child in this conversation as well,” he added.

With full-scale legislation to codify Roe v. Wade lacking the votes to pass the upper chamber, Democrats have looked for other legislative responses after the Supreme Court struck down the nearly 50-year decision that established a constitutional right to abortion.

A series of Democratic senators had spoken in favor of the measure before the request Thursday.

Cortez Masto said the bill was needed to protect abortion providers even in states where abortion remains legal, saying she has heard of some who are worried about being sued if they provide abortions for out-of-state patients.

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) pointed to reports that conservative groups are “right now drafting legislation to ban travel for abortion.”

Indiana AG threatens license of doctor who provided abortion to 10-year-old rape victim

While Democrats said the right to travel for abortion is constitutionally protected as well, they sought to provide additional protection in law.

“Anyone telling you this is not a threat is not paying attention,” Murray said.

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) said that “if people from other states need to come to Colorado to access the care they need, Congress has the obligation to shield them from prosecution.”

“And we need to make sure that health care providers no matter where they are, Colorado and other states, are safe from prosecution, to say nothing of the women themselves, to say nothing of teenage girls themselves,” he continued.

“I can’t believe we’re even having this conversation on the floor of the United States Senate,” he added. “I can’t believe it. But that’s the America we live in now because of this Supreme Court.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Lankford
Person
Patty Murray
Person
Michael Bennet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Sen#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Gop#Democratic#Democrats#The Supreme Court#Indiana Ag
8 News Now

1 man dead, 1 man saved after river rescue effort

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police in Bullhead City Arizona are investigating an attempted river rescue that took place on Thursday. It happened just after 6 p.m. when police received a call regarding two men who entered the Colorado River at Davis camp to retrieve a raft. According to a Facebook post by the Bullhead City […]
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
8 News Now

Stabbing closes portion of W. Desert Inn Road, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police closed a portion of West Desert Inn Road east of South Torrey Pines Drive Sunday morning to investigate a stabbing. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police in an email said they responded to what was “originally believed to be some sort of fatal accident,” but that they were looking into a stabbing […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
8 News Now

Clark County still at ‘high’ COVID-19 community level, according to CDC

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County remains at “high” community level for COVID-19, according to data released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And almost half the counties in Nevada have reached that designation, especially in the northwest portion of the state. Neighboring Nye and Lincoln counties remain at “medium” community level, along with California’s Inyo and San Bernardino counties. Most of Arizona is at “high” community level.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

Keep your guard up for storms today

The monsoon has arrived. We’ve got a warm and muggy Friday after yesterday’s rain and thunderstorms today could be a repeat performance. But it’s hard to know just where those storm cells will pop up, so it’s really important to watch the skies when thunderstorms are in the forecast, as every day this time of […]
ENVIRONMENT
8 News Now

8 News Now

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy