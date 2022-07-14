ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekly Recalls: Ford and Hyundai Fire Risk Recalls, Plus Audi, Mitsubishi

By Car Pro
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORD EXPANDS RECALLS FOR FIRES, PARK OUTSIDE WARNING AND ISSUES NEW FIRE RISK RECALL. Ford is issuing a new recall and expanding a previous recall over issues that pose a fire risk. There is also an update regarding a fix for the battery issue recall involving the Mach-E. NEW:...

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2022 Bronco and Ranger vehicles. The windshield may not have been properly bonded to the vehicle, which could allow it to detach during a crash. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 212, "Windshield Mounting."
