Nashville, TN

Court clears path for Lee's education savings account program

By Kelsey Beyeler
williamsonhomepage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, the Davidson County Chancery Court lifted an injunction on Gov. Bill Lee’s Education Savings Account program, which will allow certain students in Nashville and Memphis to use public education funds to attend private schools. Lee says eligible families will be able to utilize ESAs for the...

www.williamsonhomepage.com

The Associated Press

Tennessee gov: School voucher program to start immediately

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Wednesday that his administration will immediately begin rolling out his long-blocked school voucher program after a judge lifted an injunction that had prevented it from being implemented. “Starting today, we will work to help eligible parents enroll this school year, as we ensure Tennessee families have the opportunity to choose the school that they believe is best for their child,” Lee, a Republican, said in a statement. Lee added that the Tennessee Department of Education will “make ESA resources available online” in the coming days. Wednesday’s decision comes as Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed one of the most comprehensive school voucher systems in the country just last week. Under that program, every parent in Arizona would be able to take public money and use it for their children’s private school tuition or other education costs.
Tennessee Lookout

Career educator: Tennessee Gov. Lee fooled me into thinking he cares about public education

In September, I accepted a position as the Chief Communications Officer for Haywood County Schools in Brownsville, Tenn.  For anyone unfamiliar, Brownsville is the home of singer Tina Turner, the Hatchie River, and is about 30 miles east of Memphis.  Since last fall, though, its identity has been found as the new home of Ford’s […] The post Career educator: Tennessee Gov. Lee fooled me into thinking he cares about public education appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee Lookout

Lukewarm Lee’s failure to take a stand may cost him his career

I’ve spent a great deal of time over the last couple of weeks pondering the conundrum that is Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. During that time, Lee has faced a barrage of criticism for his failure to repudiate comments by the president of Hillsdale College, Larry Arnn, the latter of whom was captured on video at […] The post Lukewarm Lee’s failure to take a stand may cost him his career appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Advocate Andy

Southern Christian Coalition Calls on Lee to Cut Ties with Hillsdale College

Pastors speak out on remarks about teachers, promotion of Christian nationalism. Following reports that Larry Arnn, President of Hillsdale College and an education advisor to Gov. Bill Lee, made disparaging remarks about teachers while Lee sat in silence, a group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition has called on Lee to sever all ties with Hillsdale and Arnn.
insideedition.com

Supreme Court Says Separation of Church and State Does Not Prohibit Public School Employees From Praying

In another landmark move, the Supreme Court says that separation of church and state does not prohibit public school employees from praying, they said in a statement. The decision came as the Court said a Washington state school district violated the First Amendment rights of high school football coach Joe Kennedy when he lost his job in 2015 after praying at the 50-yard line after games, ABC News reported.
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee federal judge blocks Biden Administration LGBTQ protections

A Tennessee federal judge is blocking the Biden administration from enforcing an executive order designed to protect the LGBTQ community from discrimination in schools and the workplace. U.S. District Judge Charles Atchley Jr. on Friday issued a preliminary injunction that temporarily bars the U.S. Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission from enforcing […] The post Tennessee federal judge blocks Biden Administration LGBTQ protections appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Axios Nashville

Democrats vie for Tennessee state Senate seat

The Democratic primary to replace retiring state Sen. Brenda Gilmore has evolved into a fundraising arms race. Why it matters: Congressional redistricting eliminated a reliable path to higher office for Nashville Democrats. That makes the city's state Senate districts all the more significant for ambitious local politicians. Between the lines:...
Slate

Supreme Court Lets Public Schools Coerce Students Into Practicing Christianity

In another extreme ruling, the Supreme Court has removed foundational, decades-old constitutional limits on religion in public schools. Its Monday decision in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District overruled a half-century of precedent to elevate the rights of public school officials over students. The ruling will allow these officials to engage in coercive sectarian prayer on the job. Justice Neil Gorsuch’s 6–3 decision is another maximalist attack on the separation of church and state, stripping students of their First Amendment freedom against religious indoctrination. His opinion also embraces a false narrative of faith-based persecution, illustrating yet again that this court will manipulate facts to reach its desired outcome.
