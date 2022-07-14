2 hospitalized after car strikes construction equipment on I-70
SALINE COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just before 1:30p.m. Wednesday in Saline County. The...jcpost.com
SALINE COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just before 1:30p.m. Wednesday in Saline County. The...jcpost.com
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0