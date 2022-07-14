ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, KS

2 hospitalized after car strikes construction equipment on I-70

JC Post
JC Post
 4 days ago
SALINE COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just before 1:30p.m. Wednesday in Saline County. The...

Related
JC Post

2 critically injured after Interstate 135 head-on crash

HARVEY COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 4p.m. Sunday in Harvey County. According to the Harvey County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle driven by a woman from Hesston was southbound on Interstate 135 just before the Lincoln Blvd. exit. The vehicle left the roadway, traveled through the...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Two critically injured in Harvey County crash

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people have been critically injured in a crash in Harvey County Sunday afternoon. The crash happened on Interstate 135 between Hesston and Newton. According to Hesston Fire/EMS Chief Russ Buller, one of the vehicles involved was going at a highway speed north on the I-135 when a car headed […]
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Harvey County crash leave 2 in critical condition

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Harvey County Sheriff Chad Gay confirms that two women are in critical condition after a crash on I-135 between Hesston and Newton around 4 p.m. Sunday. A Hesston woman was driving southbound on I-135 around mile marker 39. For an unknown reason, she left...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Two children sent to hospital after wreck in west-central Salina

Two children were transported to Salina Regional Health Center after a two-vehicle wreck in west-central Salina late Thursday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1980 Chevrolet pickup driven by Gary W. Stout, 64, of Salina, entered W. Crawford Street just east of S. Broadway Boulevard and failed to yield to oncoming traffic. Stout swerved to avoid oncoming traffic and struck on the driver's side a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Kristina L. Hill, 38, of Salina.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, July 17

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Henderson, LeJuan Jamel; 38; no city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Burglary; Dwelling for...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Geary County Deputies respond to an accident on U.S. 77

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury accident on U.S. 77 at mile marker 162 Wednesday night. According to the Sheriff's Department Anthony Petrusky, Milford, was traveling in a Volkswagen Passat when he attempted to make an unsafe U-turn and was struck by a Ford Edge driven by Tiffany Junghans, Milford.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Manhattan woman jailed after she allegedly pulled knife on man

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged domestic altercation and have made an arrest. Just after 5 p.m. Sunday, officers filed a report for aggravated assault and domestic battery in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Officers listed a 39-year-old woman and...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Kansas Cold Cases: Nelson Jones

HOPE, Kan. (WIBW) - Growing up in the small town of Hope, Kansas, Nelson Jones was every bit the typical boy. “He liked the outdoors. He liked to fish, baseball,” his younger sister Melissa Bowell said. Melissa, the middle of three children, said her brother also was competitive -...
HOPE, KS
JC Post

Police: Surveillance video helps catch Kan. car burglary suspect

SALINE —A Kansas man was arrested after a woman's car was burgled early Wednesday morning in north Salina. The 38-year-old woman told police that at approximately 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, she had gotten into a verbal argument with a man she knew only as "Greg" in a parking lot near the 100 block of N. Wisconsin Street in Salina.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

RCPD: ATV taken from residence in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary at a residence in Manhattan. Just before 11a.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for burglary in the 2600 block of W. 56th Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 76-year-old man reported his green Yamaha...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KDHE updates blue-green algae warning for Kansas lakes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Five Kansas lakes have been lifted from blue-green algae advisories, but the advisory remains for some lakes. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released updated advisories on Thursday. Milford Lake Zone C, Geary and Clay County, remain in a hazard status. A Hazard...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Municipal Building blood drive results are released

Forty units of blood were collected Friday during a Red Cross blood drive at the Junction City Municipal Building, three above the goal for the day. The amount collected for the two-day blood drive reached 139 units. --- There is a Red Cross blood drive on Friday until 1 p.m....
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, July 9-15

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: GLADDEN, HALEY MICHELLE; 22; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: GRABY, SETH...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

New Location, Same School Mission

Same mission. New location. The Saline County Back to School Fair will be held at a different location this year. Though the location is different, the mission to make sure kids have the proper supplies when they head back to school is the same. The event is scheduled for Tuesday,...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Heat advisory will be in effect Tuesday

THERE WILL BE HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE REGION INCLUDING MANHATTAN AND JUNCTION CITY FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY... According to the National Weather Service heat index values between 102 and 110 degrees expected for portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Kansas. Hot...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Kids pushed the pedals at the Geary County Free Fair

Pedal Pull competition was a Sunday evening highlight at the Geary County Free Fair. Kids ages 3-12 participated at the 4-H Center arena. There will be a full slate of activities at the fair on Monday ranging from the 4-H Food Sale from 1:30 to 7 p.m. to the 4-H Dairy / Goat / Sheep Show at 7 p.m.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Geary County Schools to Host Career Fairs July 26, 27

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Geary County Schools USD 475 will host two career fairs to fill open positions before the school year begins. The first fair will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at the H.D. Karns Building, 300 W. 9th St., Junction City. The second fair will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Fort Riley Middle School, 4022 1st Division Rd., Fort Riley.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Headline: Aging Well Receives Grant from Kansas Gas Service

Support continues for the Aging Well Senior Living at the Spring Valley Campus’s capital campaign. Recently, Kansas Gas Service through the ONE Gas Foundation awarded a $21,300 grant towards the Aging Well project. Kara Titus, Kansas Gas Service Area Manager of Community Relations, helped facilitate the Foundation grant award....
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

28th annual Junction City Rodeo gets under way

A scorching hot Friday cooled down with a light breeze in time for the opening night of the Junction City Rodeo. Several hundred people were in attendance. Daryl Blocker, Rodeo Association President, was a little surprised at the turnout because of the heat in recent days. "You look around, looks like about every seat is full. "
JUNCTION CITY, KS
