ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Weekend things to do (updated): Ignore those bikinis — it’s time for Boca Burger Battle, aguardiente and Santa hats

By Ben Crandell, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1coS4W_0gfms1b600
The 2022 Boca Burger Battle will draw competitiors from all over South Florida, including past winner M.E.A.T. Eatery & Taproom in Boca Raton. Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

On this weekend, the frenzied high point of that celebration of the shimmering and svelte known as Miami Swim Week, the rest of South Florida will be entranced by the Boca Burger Battle, limitless German beer and brats, Santa hats and Dirty Heads.

FRIDAY

Weekend laughs: Sam Morril , a rising Amy Schumer protege seen on Comedy Central, and with Conan and Colbert, had six shows scheduled last month in Chicago and it wasn’t enough — they all sold out, so he added a seventh. Morril has five shows scheduled from Friday through Sunday at the Palm Beach Improv and, so far, you can still get tickets ($25). Visit PalmBeachImprov.com . … The Dania Improv has multiple shows by “Saturday Night Live” ensemble member Alex Moffat, perhaps best known around here for his recurring Weekend Update character, Guy Who Just Bought a Boat. Tickets: $22. Visit DaniaImprov.com .

Free concerts: The historic Ali Cultural Arts Center in Old Pompano Beach kicks off the weekend right with its free Live and Local concert series featuring a 7-9 p.m. Friday performance by Spred the Dub, one of the best party bands in the state (there, I said it). You’ll also find vendors serving food and craft beer. Visit PompanoBeachArts.org . … At Jaco Pastorius Park in Oakland Park, the free Summer Nights concert series will host the Bobby Nathan Band, surrounded by food trucks, a bar (cash) and kids’ activities from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. Visit OaklandParkFL.gov/summernights . … The Starlight Musicals series in downtown Fort Lauderdale’s Holiday Park will host country group the Andrew Morris Band from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, when the Broward Center’s youthfully frisky Ghost Light Society will be selling raffle tickets to raise money for local arts-in-education programs. Visit Parks.FortLauderdale.gov .

Weekend burger: For years, one of my favorite burger spots has been Tucker Duke’s Lunchbox in Deerfield Beach, home to a special level of ambition and creativity that has made it a past winner of the Boca Burger Battle (the gouda-enhanced Gran Dada burger is still on the menu), which returns on Saturday (see below). Tucker Duke’s Burger of the Month for July is called Roe , and layers a half-pound burger with roasted red pepper aioli, white melted brie and blueberry bacon chutney. The patriotically hued burger is priced at $17.76 and comes with a statement: “Here at Tucker Duke’s we believe in a person’s right to control their own body and personal health-care decisions. This burger is meant to be representative of the values we feel this country was founded on.” Visit TuckerDukes.com .

Bust a move: It’s ‘80s Night at Pier 6 Rooftop Pompano Beach from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, with music from DJ Holiday and prizes for best dressed. But do you go Robert Smith or ZZ Top? Bon Jovi or Devo? Blondie or the Bangles? Run DMC or Boy George? What a decade. Admission is free. Visit Pier6Rooftop.com . … Same night, similar vibe: The free Summer in the City series at Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton hosts the ‘80s cover band Back in Time at 8 p.m. Friday. For information, call 867-5309 or visit MiznerAmp.com .

Weekend movie: The big-screen adaptation of the poignant and powerful bestseller “ Where the Crawdads Sing ” will inspire buy-one-get-one wine and a pop-up book club discussion after Friday’s 7 p.m. screening at Fort Lauderdale’s Gateway Theater. On Sunday, you can watch the 1 p.m. showing of the film with $5 mimosas . Visit FLIFF.com/gateway .

Los amigos: The Seaside Summer series at the beautiful North Beach Bandshell in North Miami Beach features cult faves Los Amigos Invisibles, the pride of Caracas, at 8 p.m. Friday with opening act Alkaloides ($50), and transfixing Brazilian vocalist Céu with the equally compelling transcultural rock band Francisco el Hombre at 8 p.m. Saturday ($35). Visit NorthBeachBandshell.com .

Faux shows: Big weekend for tribute bands, including American Idiots (Green Day), Blink 180 Deux (Blink-182) and Riot! (Paramore), playing at 7 p.m. Friday at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale ($16+ at JoinTheRevolution.net ); Let’s Groove Tonight (Earth, Wind & Fire) at 9 p.m. Friday, 6 and 9 p.m. Saturday at the Funky Biscuit in Boca Raton ($35+; FunkyBiscuit.com ); Ramble On (Led Zeppelin) at 8 p.m. Saturday at Stage 954 at The Casino @ Dania Beach ($20+; CasinoDaniaBeach.com ); and White Pony (Deftones), Lit Bizkit (Limp Bizkit) and Products of Rage (Rage Against the Machine) at Respectable Street in West Palm Beach , set for 9 p.m. Saturday ($5; Facebook.com/respectablestreet ).

Genuine Artikal: The big names coming on before Dirty Heads on their nationwide Let’s Get It Kraken 2022 tour are SOJA and Tribal Seeds . But when the tour hits the lakeside Sunset Cove Amphitheater in Boca Raton at 7 p.m. Friday, we’ll also get a dose of Delray Beach’s own Artikal Sound System , a band that, I’ll say it again, should be bigger. Tickets cost $42+ at DirtyHeads.com .

SATURDAY

Where to meat: The ninth annual Boca Burger Battle returns to Sanborn Square Park in Boca Raton from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, with competition from some of the most inventive and dedicated burgerers in South Florida, from Palm Beach Gardens to Miami. General admission costs $55, and comes with unlimited burgers and other bites, plus unlimited beer, wine and spirits, from 7 to 10 p.m. A VIP ticket ($75) gets you in at 6 p.m. Along with Tucker Duke’s, other top-ranked contenders include M.E.A.T. Eatery and Taproom in Boca Raton, Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park and Throw Social in Delray Beach. Judges are Chef Max Santiago (Max’d Out Artisanal Donuts; Batch, The Cookie Co.), Sam Kerrigan (morning anchor at CBS 12 News in West Palm Beach), Vicki Corrao (Palm Beach County American Culinary Federation) and former Sun Sentinel food noodge and restaurant critic Mike Mayo (now a fancy-pants influencer). Visit BocaBurgerBattle.com .

More Whiskey: The gritty Texas country sound of Whiskey Myers has been at home opening for the Rolling Stones and on the TV hit “Yellowstone” (in the video for “Stone,” singer Cody Cannon wore a Drive-by Truckers T-shirt, if you’re into that sort of thing). The band’s performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater feels like a gift from the music gods, and it will offer a sneak peek at their new album, “Tornillo,” set for release July 29. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit PompanoBeachArts.org .

Bubbly personality: You may be right, I may be crazy when it comes to the whole hard seltzer trend . On Saturday, Yeasty Brews Artisanal Beers in Lauderhill — which won three medals at the 2022 Best Florida Beer competition and is co-owned by Denielle Mizrahi, who is smarter than I am about such things — will kick off Summer Seltzer Saturdaze. The weekly series will spotlight a rotating lineup of housemade $5 seltzer infusions, along with $20 bottles from their boutique selection of wine and sparkling rosé, from 2 to 5 p.m. each Saturday. A DJ will set the aural mood. Visit YeastyBrews.com .

Weekend DJ: Turntable icon Paul Oakenfold is at Daer nightclub at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood at 10 p.m. Saturday. Thank you, Miami Swim Week. Tickets: $25. Visit HardRockNightlife.com .

Quite the Spred: The American German Club of the Palm Beaches in Lake Worth Beach will host Beerfest Under the Stars from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday with “a Munich Biergarten atmosphere” and the energetic sounds of the aforementioned Spred the Dub. For your $35 all-in ticket, you get all-you-want servings of German beer, domestic wine, soft drinks and plates of German and American fare, to be enjoyed at biergarten-style tables in the pavilion or on the club’s shady picnic ground. Visit AmericanGermanClub.org .

Freedom music: Independence Day in Colombia and Venezuela will be celebrated at 6 p.m. Saturday at Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater with a concert featuring Felipe Pelaez, Nelson Velasquez, Checo Acosta and former Grupo Niche vocalists Charlie Cardona and Willy Garcia. Tickets start at $25 at Ticketmaster.com . … A similar vibe can be found at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, where the Festival Colombiano will feature a variety of performers, including four-time, Latin Grammy-nominated vallenato kings Binomio de Oro and popular salsa band Orquesta Guayacan , to name a few. Tickets start at $31 at MyHRL.com .

Viva, aguardiente! We know what you’re thinking: Colombian Independence Day — where’s the ? It’s at the Wharf Fort Lauderdale, which celebrates on Saturday with $5 shots of the Medellin moonshine (and $11 Old Parr whiskey) beginning at noon. Visit WharfFTL.com .

Weekend shopping: The Sunshine Vibes Pop Up Market is a gathering of makers, crafters, thrifters and food trucks that will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade Park on Fort Lauderdale beach. Visit TimeToShinePopupmarket.com . … Sunny Side Up Market will host its free Christmas in July market at Society Las Olas on the New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, with more than 35 vendors and artists, free yoga and prosecco (noon to 1 p.m.), and holiday music (Santa hats appreciated). Visit SunnySideUpMarket.com . … South Florida’s Craft Show will bring dozens of local exhibitors on its Christmas in July caravan stopping at Old School Square in Delray Beach from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Marando Farms & Ranch in Davie , a South Florida gem, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Visit Facebook.com/southfloridascraftshow .

SUNDAY

Record setting: Memphis Garrett’s secretive cocktail lounge No Man’s Land in downtown Fort Lauderdale will get out the hi-fi for Vinyl Night at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Visit NoMansLandFTL.com . Meanwhile, basically across Federal Highway from NML, Radio-Active Records this week posted new pictures of interesting LPs such as Van Morrison ’s iconic “ Astral Weeks ” and Nine Inch Nails’ ambitious “ The Fragile .” Visit Facebook.com/RadioActiveRecords .

Bruce tickets: Just a reminder that if you want to be eligible for tickets to see Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at Hard Rock Live on Feb. 7, you need to register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program by 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. July 20. Visit VerifiedFan.ticketmaster.com/springsteen .

Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at bcrandell@sunsentinel.com . Follow IG: @BenCrandell and TW: @BenCrandell .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Raise a glass to National Tequila Day with these drink specials

We take tequila seriously in South Florida. Just look around at how many dining and drinking establishments have the word “tequila” right there in their name. And where restaurants, lounges and bars in other parts of the country might have a short little list of tequilas and mezcals, here they often boast of the three-digit number in their curated collections. So, as you can imagine, National ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekly calendar: Community and entertainment events beginning July 20

These are reader-submitted public events, virtual and in-person. CDC physical distancing and other guidelines may apply. Use the contact information to verify details. Programs and activities subject to change without notice. Natural Movers Young Artists Series: ReCREATE with Recyclables, 10:30-11:30 a.m. through July 27. Six-week art workshop hands-on art experience...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Lifestyle
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
City
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Davie, FL
City
Boca Raton, FL
City
Delray Beach, FL
City
Palm Beach, FL
City
Lauderhill, FL
City
Hollywood, FL
City
Deerfield Beach, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do: Sammy Hagar bartending in Boca Raton, a Burmese pop-up dinner and The Flamingo Flea

It’s Sammy Hagar weekend on Lake Boca as the Red Rocker gets behind the bar on Saturday, July 23, at the Waterstone Resort & Marina’s SeaSpray Inlet Grill with his new line of “sparkling rum” cocktails in a can. The event runs from noon to 4 p.m., with Hagar scheduled to be on hand from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and behind the bar from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktails, which recently arrived in ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Detour alert: U.S. 1 tunnel closing starts Monday in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale’s legions of commuters have already gotten the word. But there may be some motorists, particularly out-of-town visitors, who did not. A five-day shutdown of the city’s venerable Henry E. Kinney tunnel on U.S. 1 is scheduled to start Monday as construction workers enter a key phase of a $28.4 million pedestrian plaza and improvement project. For those who may have forgotten, the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

'Barrel of AR-15 came through the door' Teachers, students describe chaos of Parkland massacre

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was a scene of confusion — was it a drill? Was it not a drill? It was a scene of fear on Feb. 14, 2018, of students trying to predict and stay out of the line of fire. It was a scene of tragedy and loss. Survivors of the Parkland shooting continued their at times dispassionate, at times emotional, recounts of the day they were shot, or watched their ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Things To Do#Local Life#Food Drink Info#What To Do#Beer Bar#Best Burger#Cocktail Lounge#Hamburger#Food Drink#Restaurants#Restaurant Info#M E A T Eatery Taproom#Florida Sun Sentinel Tns#Miami Swim Week#The Boca Burger Battle#German#The Palm Beach Improv#The Dania Improv#Ali Cultural Arts Center#Jaco Pastorius Park
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rabies warning issued for parts of Davie

After a feral cat in Davie tested positive for rabies on Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health in Broward County put out a rabies alert. The alert will last for 60 days and includes the following boundaries: Southwest 36th Court to the north Florida’s Turnpike to the east Orange Drive to the south Davie Road to the west The health department advised people to be aware that rabies can occur ...
DAVIE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Inter Miami prepares for sold out crowd against Barcelona at DRV PNK Stadium

DRV PNK Stadium will host its largest crowd ever Tuesday when Inter Miami CF takes on European powerhouse Barcelona for a friendly match. The sold-out 7:30 p.m. match is set to smash the club’s previous attendance record, which was set June 21, 2021 when rivals Orlando City SC were in Fort Lauderdale. Head coach Phil Neville sees Tuesday night as a potential turning point not only for the club ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Really weird’: How dinner with the Chaits raised alarm about alleged extortion in Tamarac

Former City Manager Michael Cernech met with a father-son development team over dinner and then told the city’s mayor that the developers were working on an extortion attempt, according to documents released this week by state prosecutors. Tamarac Mayor Michelle Gomez told investigators about the “really weird conversation” relayed to her by the city manager, an account that could have helped ...
TAMARAC, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It was starting to get real.’ Parkland gunshot victims testify about the horrors of mass shooting

The killer gave one warning to one student — “Get out of here,” he said. “Things are going to get bad.” Jurors in the penalty trial of Parkland school shooter Nicholas Cruz got another look Tuesday at how bad things got, sitting through 15 minutes of silent surveillance camera footage that showed his deadly rampage through the hallways and stairwells of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What South Florida voters need to know about voting by mail in August primary

Mail-in ballots are starting to go out to South Florida voters for the August primary, kicking off the first major election in the state after two controversial elections laws passed since 2020. Voters have until Aug. 13 to sign up to receive a mail-in ballot for the primary, although they can still sign up and receive a mail-in ballot in person at elections offices after that. Mail-in ballots ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s being built there? A new 8-story building with 236 apartments is set for Boynton Beach

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

American Heritage’s Barriera in rarefied air after going 23rd; Douglas’ two-time player of the year Anthony also picked on MLB draft’s first day

The Toronto Blue Jays made American Heritage left-handed pitcher Brandon Barriera the first selection among players who have attended high school in Broward or Palm Beach counties this year, expending the 23rd pick on the 6-foot-2, 180-pound southpaw. The 23rd slot, according to MLB.com, has a value of $3.08 million. Barriera, who turned 18 in March, becomes the second-highest draft pick from ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Registered to vote? The deadline is fast approaching for the primary election

Make sure you’re registered to vote in the Aug. 23 primary election — before it’s too late. The last day to register to vote is Monday, July 25, and it’s a good idea not to wait until the last minute. Sign up “ideally before Monday, as soon as possible,” urged Ivan Castro, Broward’s Supervisor of Elections’ spokesman. If voters want to change their party affiliation, July 25 also is the last ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward detectives searching for man who faked crash to cover up shooting in Oakland Park

Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit detectives are searching for a man who attempted to cover up a shooting by faking a crash and then fleeing. On June 1, deputies responded to a call at the Days Inn Motel at 1595 W. Oakland Park Blvd. for what was initially a report of a crash with injuries. A white Chevy Malibu had crashed into a shipping container in the motel parking lot. When deputies arrived, they found the driver had been shot, and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital. He is expected to recover.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How much improvement can be expected from Tua Tagovailoa after everything Dolphins put around him? | Countdown to camp

With the 2022 NFL season fast approaching, the South Florida Sun Sentinel takes a look at 10 storylines to watch for in a 10-part series ahead of the Miami Dolphins’ first day of training camp, which is set for July 27. The Miami Dolphins made a statement this offseason entrusting the franchise’s 2022 hopes with Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback. They steered away from the pursuit of Deshaun Watson ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Could Heat’s Tyler Herro turn into the picks that get the player (we explain)?

Q: If rumors are true that the Heat organization is looking for draft capital to include in any deal involving Kevin Durant or Donavan Mitchell, what current Heat players do you think can garner such picks if Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, or Kyle Lowry are not included? – Carlos, West Park. A: They certainly could explore with Max Stus, Gabe Vincent or Omer Yurtseven. But it would be ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy