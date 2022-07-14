ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Perri is determined to turn her pregnancy tragedy 'into something beautiful'

By Monica Rivera
 4 days ago

Singer-songwriter, Christina Perri is turning immense heartbreak into a mission to raise awareness and save lives.

In January 2020, Perri suffered a miscarriage, which was followed by a third pregnancy that resulted in the “silent” birth of her late daughter, Rosie .

"There was so much anger and pain and sadness," she shared in an interview with People about the loss of Rosie. "And there were days I couldn't even see a future version of me."

Following the birth of Rosie, the 35-year-old found out she suffers from a treatable blood-clotting disorder that may have contributed to both losses. After learning the condition is easily treatable with blood-thinners and easily identified by testing early in pregnancy, Perri is determined to change the fate for other moms-to-be who may suffer from the same disorder.

"I hope to turn my tragedy into something beautiful,” she said.

Perri is petitioning the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) to change its current recommendation to test for the disorder following two consecutive losses to making it a regular screening.

"I can't be angry at the doctors because they followed protocol," Perri disclosed. "But ACOG has the power to offer that test as part of a parental screening to every woman in her first trimester. This is not about the past for me. It's about saving babies."

