Dan + Shay are all about enjoying the ‘Here And Now’ as part of Kenny Chesney’s stadium tour

After concluding their own headlining tour, Dan + Shay hopped on the road with Kenny Chesney and they’ve never been happier to take a back seat as they support one of their favorite artists as part of the lineup on the Here And Now Stadium Tour.

LISTEN NOW : Dan + Shay tell Coop about being on the road with Kenny Chesney, having popular wedding songs and more!

“I have to pinch myself every weekend when we get to get up there on stage,” the duo’s Shay Mooney told Audacy’s Coop of being on Chesney’s Here And Now stadium tour. “We feel like we’re going to like, camp or something every week, or going to the beach on vacation and getting to go to a Kenny Chesney show for free!”

The pair is not only tremendously humbled by the opportunity to play their music for Kenny’s fans every show, but also for the chance to sing and dance to Kenny’s music every Saturday night as part of his mega, No Shoes Nation fan club.

“Every night after our show we sit in the dressing room and then he [Dan] and I go out front of house to watch the show every single night… we get out there and we are just rockin. We are singing every song — we know every Kenny cheesy song ever. He was a big part of why we love Country music in the first place.”

After the global pandemic altered and redirected a lot of their touring plans, the best friends and duo mates have one priority — to enjoy the “Here and Now.”

“Dan and I made a very conscious effort, we were like, ‘With this tour, let’s have a moment, let’s realize how incredible this is,’” said Dan.

“We know how lucky and blessed we are to be in this situation so we live in this spirit of gratefulness and thankfulness. Not only just of what we get to do, but who we get to do it with.”

Remaining 2022 Here And No﻿w Tour Dates

Jul 16 Seattle, Wa Century Link Field

Jul 23 Inglewood, Ca Sofi Stadium

Jul 30 Denver, Co Empower Field At Mile High

Aug 6 Minneapolis, Mn Us Bank Stadium

Aug 10 Columbia, Md Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug 13 East Rutherford, Nj Metlife Stadium

Aug 18 Columbus, Oh Historic Cre

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram