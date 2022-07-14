ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach Wilson hangs out with Wayne Gretzky as personal life rumors swirl

By John Healy
 4 days ago
As wild rumors about Zach Wilson’s personal life circulated the internet, the New York Jets quarterback was spending some quality time with a legend of an older generation.

Wilson was rubbing shoulders with “The Great One,” Wayne Gretzky, while away at Gozzer Ranch with some teammates in Idaho over the weekend.

Gretzky posted a photo of the two of them on Instagram on Wednesday with the caption, “It was nice to meet @zachwilson and watch him practice with his teammates in Idaho. What a great young man! Good luck @nyjets.”

Wilson broke his silence on Wednesday amid a rumor started by his ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, that the 22-year-old had slept with one of his mother’s friends. He posted on Instagram that he was in Idaho with bad cell service and asked if there was anything he missed.

The rumor began on Sunday after it was revealed Gile was dating Wilson’s former BYU roommate and friend Dax Milne, who plays for the Commnaders. As fans criticized her for “homie hopping” Gile dropped the bombshell rumor that had the internet abuzz before deleting her Instagram account.

The rumor seemed to only create a legend around Wilson among fans on social media as he heads into his second season with the Jets.

Oh, and if you are curious, yes Gretzky’s wife Janet was there. She commented on her husband’s post that it was great meeting everyone.

