Epic new trailer for Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series is a sprawling feast for the eyes

By Eric Davidson
 4 days ago

You might want to rub your eyes before you watch the latest sprawling trailer for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" to prepare them for the explosion of images to come.

The clip for the eagerly awaited Amazon series is an epically sweeping, massive vista-packed, action-strewn, gauzy multicolored feast for the eyes.

The story is based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s legendary books, and it’s set during Middle Earth’s Second Age, thousands of years before the events of “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit.”

Hence, the trailer contains numerous references to beginnings and before times, with visions of fire-drenched or snow-capped mountains, tumultuous seas, unspoiled fields, and impeccable sunrises.

Soon though, talk of enemies and swords arise, and we know the idyllic early days of this landscape are going to get stained with bloody human battles.

Ominous to optimistic statements are made like, “The past is dead. We either move forward, or we die with it,” and “This could be the beginning of a new era.” It’s quotes like that that have diehard Tolkien fans excited for the brand new adventures.

They better like it. Amazon has shelled out a king's ransom times ten for the series.

Amazon reportedly paid $250 million just for the franchise rights, and estimates have set the budget for its rumored five seasons (and maybe a spinoff) to be more than $1 billion. From the looks of the trailer, that sounds about right.

The first trailer for this series dropped during the Super Bowl; and another teaser was released last week exclusively to Prime subscribers.

This latest one though offers a full two and a half minutes of the gloriously fantastical, long ago netherworld that J.R.R. Tolkien first dreamed up starting in 1954 with the first novel in his legendary series.

As The Verge reported, Amazon describes this trailer as the “main teaser,” so expect at least a few more before “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” debuts on Amazon Prime on September 2, 2022.

