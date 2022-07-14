Steve Bannon Cuts Off 'War Room' Guest Who Admits Trump Lost Election
"Dude, you're in the 'War Room,'" Bannon told his guest as he "corrected" him about the results of the 2020...www.newsweek.com
With all the doom and gloom in the world, let's look on the bright side of this. When you're in Federal prison, you have to shower. It'll be Bannon's first in a long while.
30 days? No wonder Republicans ignore subpoenas and overrun the Capitol. They are the law and order party right? Give him a year for each contempt charge and 7 years if they insurrect.
Everyone needs to watch Bannon’s films from his college days forward, he’s a self proclaimed Leninist who’s entire life has consisted of different ways to destroy USA Democracy & replace it with Fascism. Trump is his Muse, his first choice was Palin but obviously she didn’t work out. Trump wants to be the first American Dictator of their new Fascist Regime. I’m A 7th Generation Lifelong Republican & The First Step In The Bannon/Trump Plan is to Destroy The GOP…They’ve pretty much done that & with Bannon’s & Trumps close ties to China, Russia & North Korea their next step is to Destroy Our Country As We Know It & Replace It With A Fascist Government modeled after those countries. If Americans want to keep their property, assets, freedom of speech, guns & our overall freedom with Democracy we have to keep all of them out of office. Take Time & Research…We Have To Vote Country Over Party.
