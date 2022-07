Click here to read the full article. We’re big fans of Halsey’s makeup line, About-Face, over here. It’s innovative, creative and bold, with colors and formulas you can’t get just anywhere. It’s not especially expensive but with prices starting at $12, it could be out of range for many. That’s why Halsey is rolling out af94, an affordable — and still colorful — brand with all products under $10. “After listening to feedback received from fans and friends, I wanted to create another self-expressive line that was lower-priced with a wide reach,” Halsey said in a statement, “which is why we...

MAKEUP ・ 39 MINUTES AGO