ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EPA

In a rare move, Tijuana beaches are off-limits due to dangerous pollution levels

By Salvador Rivera
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Duz4H_0gfmkZzd00

TIJUANA ( Border Report ) — While the monitoring of ocean water quality is consistent north of the border, it’s almost unheard of in Mexico making beach closures extremely rare in Tijuana.

But in recent months, Baja California officials and environmentalists have been testing the bacteria levels more and more.

Results have led officials to warn people against getting in or near the water.

For the second week in a row, beaches in Tijuana remain off limits to swimmers and people who simply want to walk on the beach.

Ocean off-limits as 40 million gallons of Mexican sewage flow north of the border daily

Five separate areas along the Tijuana coastline are reportedly being tested on a consistent basis and all continue to show pollution in the water.

Environmentalist Fernanda Rochín is urging people not to go in the water nor walk on the sand as it “serves as a filter where the bacteria collects.”

She says people could get respiratory illnesses, suffer rashes or develop intestinal issues and ear infections.

“We are using the same methodology that the Environmental Protection Agency in the United States uses,” said Rochín.

EPA pledges $630 million to prevent Mexican raw sewage from flowing into California

The pollution comes from a sewage treatment facility about 5 miles south of Tijuana near the coast that is in disrepair and constantly releases millions of gallons of untreated sewage into the ocean on a daily basis.

Currents push the effluent and bacteria to the north to beaches in Tijuana and north of the border to U.S. cities such as Imperial Beach and Coronado.

The pollution has led to beach closures in these communities most of the year, reducing the quality of life for residents and curtailing access to activities such as surfing and swimming, city officials tell Border Report.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Calls for Mexico to fix the issues have been going on for decades with little to no results.

The EPA has allocated millions of dollars to help mitigate another problematic area along the Tijuana River Valley between San Diego and Tijuana on the U.S. side of the border where more sewage from the city of Tijuana is dumped on, ultimately flowing to the ocean compounding the beach closure problem.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

NOPD looks into Sunday Uptown shooting that left man wounded

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A man is hospitalized after a shooting in Uptown Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The incident reportedly happened just before 4:10 p.m. and officers are currently investigating. According to the NOPD, officers responded to the corner of Nashville and Loyola Avenues, where...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Angola employee attempts to smuggle drugs hidden in potato chip bags

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)— A corrections officer accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into Angola through potato chip bags was arrested Friday morning. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said 16.89 ounces of methamphetamines in chip bags were found on 53-year-old Alisa Plessy of Bay St. Louis, Miss. during a search.
ANGOLA, LA
The US Sun

‘World’s first drug lord billionaire who lived like king in jail’ with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats is recaptured

THE world's 'first billionaire drug lord' who lived like a king in jail with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats has been captured by Mexican troops after going on the run. A dishevelled-looking Rafael Caro Quintero was seen being dragged out in handcuffs after a sniffer dog found him hiding a bus in footage shared by Mexican forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Pollution#Tijuana River#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
EPA
WGNO

Baton Rouge Police respond to shooting on Sycamore Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities responded to a reported shooting off Plank Road Thursday (July 14) evening. According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 7:41 p.m. when police were called to the 3600 block of Sycamore Street and found at least one person wounded.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

Watering stations a lifeline for migrants wandering under intense heat of South Texas

Sixty migrants have died in the punishing brush and triple-digit heat so far this year in Brooks County in deep South Texas. That's why Eddie Canales of the South Texas Human Rights Center and his volunteers stock 175 water stations throughout the region for those who are lost or hurt. Border Report's Sandra Sanchez rode along with Canales and spoke with local law enforcement on this effort.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
WGNO

WGNO

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy