Uvalde father who lost only child in shooting reacts to leaked surveillance video

The mayor of Uvalde announced Sunday that the city has released bodycam videos worn by officers who responded to the fatal mass shooting that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. Mayor Don McLaughlin said the entire Uvalde community has already waited entirely too...
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder said it is emotionally wrenching to watch the police’s response to the shooting at Robb Elementary. Sheriff Helder said law enforcement needs to learn from the video and the shooting in Uvalde and ensure it doesn’t happen again. “If we can’t take a horrible tragedy like […]
Comments / 0