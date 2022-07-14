Island Photographer Captures the Island Light

For Nell Diamond, Nantucket is home—or the closest thing to it. The Hill House Home founder had a peripatetic childhood, moving around between London and other parts of the world. But Nantucket, where her paternal grandparents had a permanent home, was a place the family would return to year after year. “It was all I knew of America,” Diamond says. “It's how I've spent every summer since I was born, so it's a very special place to me.” This deep-seated connection made it a natural choice as the location for her home goods and clothing brand's current pop-up, which opened on June 3 in a cozy corner spot on the island's Main Street, and will run through the summer. It's the realization of a longtime dream for Diamond, who has spent years seeking out such an opportunity here—a tricky task, thanks to the island's small size and limited retail space.

NANTUCKET, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO