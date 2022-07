HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the rising cost of fuel, the Tri-State Transit Authority that operates in Huntington has much to consider heading into a new fiscal year. In March, the TTA was looking at an annual bill of about $600,000 for fuel. By the end of the year, that number could balloon to more than $1.5 million.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO