Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins broke a 10-month Twitter silence to dispute a report made by NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport about his injury outlook. Rapaport made an appearance on NFL Now on Monday to provide an update on Dobbins, who was unable to follow up a breakout rookie campaign because of a season-ending knee injury suffered during the 2021 preseason. Rapaport reported the Ravens running back’s rehabilitation process wasn’t necessarily going poorly, but new information suggested Dobbins was "no sure thing" to play in Baltimore's Week 1 game against the New York Jets.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 13 MINUTES AGO