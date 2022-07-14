ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas among top 10 cheapest states to live during inflation

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nick Smith
 4 days ago

CHICAGO ( NewsNation ) — From the grocery store to the gas pump, inflation is nearly impossible to escape. Yet, as it continues to climb, some states are faring a little bit better than others.

The states that are managing inflation the best are the states where it is least expensive to live because historically, inflation has been the cheapest in those states. That’s due to a combination of factors, including regional inflation rates from the federal government to the cost of living index.

Inflation: Which prices have risen the most?

Here are the top 10 cheapest states to live in as inflation surges, according to CNBC’s exclusive America’s Top States for Business study , which ranks the states based on an index price for a broad range of goods and services.

  1. Mississippi
  2. Kansas
  3. Alabama
  4. Georgia
  5. Tennessee
  6. Missouri
  7. Iowa
  8. West Virginia
  9. Indiana
  10. Arkansas

NewsNation compared the cost of living in two cities that have the same name but little else in common — Manhattan, Kansas, and Manhattan, New York.

The cost of an average home in Manhattan, Kansas, is $176,000, while the average rent is $860. Compare that to Manhattan, New York, where the average home price is $1.4 million, and if you’re lucky, you can find an apartment for $4,200.

More aggressive rate hikes loom as inflation hits 9.1%

Meanwhile, inflation is hitting these 10 states the hardest:

  1. Hawaii
  2. New York
  3. California
  4. Massachusetts
  5. Oregon
  6. Alaska
  7. Maryland
  8. Connecticut
  9. Rhode Island
  10. Vermont
Comments / 20

Alice Hill
4d ago

That is a lie! Most people are NOT on government assistant! It is the prettiest state on the map. Stay away…… we don’t want our secret out

Reply(1)
12
Jack Johnson
4d ago

only reason it is considered cheaper is because the cost of living is lower but the pay scale is even lower being a rights to work state. you may pay a 1/4 less in rent/ mortgage but you get 1/2 the pay.

Reply(3)
8
Silverstar
4d ago

Nothing cheap about Arkansas. I’m a native of this state considering the wages and costs it expensive unless your on government programs like majority are.

Reply(1)
6
