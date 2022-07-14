ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Day three of Smelser trial includes expert testimony

By Tawny Davis
KTSM
KTSM
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NNYvb_0gfmg9wi00

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) –Expert testimony was featured on day 3 in the trail against former LCPD officer Christopher Smelser about the correct use of vascular neck restraint more commonly known as a chokehold.

Wednesday’s testimony featured 3 witnesses including former director of the Las Cruces Police Academy Shane Briscoe

Briscoe demonstrated to the jury how a VNR should be properly applied if the situation arises. he explained that there is a correct way to apply it that includes proper chin alignment. He also demonstrated improper alignment which does not allow a gap between the chin and the neck which would allow the person to breathe if properly used.

Another common mistake is to the pull the head away from the neck which could cause injury and should be pushed forward to allow more control. When asked by the state how long an officer needs to hold the person in the vnr he explained how long and the dangers if the person in the restraint was in it excessively

“From the time that you decide to use that technique and have position the window is 40 seconds,”-Briscoe

“And what happens when you convey to the students if its longer that 40 seconds,”-Prosecution

“You run the risk the person won’t come out of unconsciousness.”- Briscoe

In a taped interrogation that was played between former officer Smelser and New Mexico State Police Sergeant William Mora – who was on the stand as well – Smelser explained that he did not have position when he was restraining Valenzuela since he was fighting to get away

The state rested its case and tomorrow, Smelser’s defense plans on filing a motion with the judge for a direct verdict which would dismiss the second-degree murder charges. if the motion is denied, the defense will proceed with its witnesses.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Watch: Dona Ana County Sheriff’s news conference on Friday’s shooting

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Several law enforcement agencies from New Mexico and Texas responded to an officer-involved shooting near Vinton late Friday night, July 15. Officials with Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the investigation. The Texas Rangers, as well as officials with the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office are investigating […]
VINTON, TX
KTSM

Victim continues in hospital after accidental shooting

EL PASO, Tx.(KTSM) – A person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after an accidental shooting on Friday night. The incident happened on the 10300 block of Grouse in northeast El Paso. Police officials said the victim remains in ICU with a self-inflicted head wound from...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Caught on cam! EPPD searches for Identity Thief

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A man continues to use stolen identities to cash fraudulent checks and leads are being sought after by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) to catch him. Images and video of the suspect have been shared by law enforcement. EPPD says on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 6:26 p.m., a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD: Man pins pedestrian between SUVs after fight at Bassett Mall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) provided an update to Sunday evening’s injured pedestrian call at Bassett Place Mall. According to officials the entire incident was sparked over two men fighting over a spot in the Target store parking lot. Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening, 37–year-old Saul Saenz […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
Crime & Safety
KTSM

Most Wanted: Week of July 16

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD: Excessive speed cited as cause for Saturday’s deadly wreck

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – One day following a deadly, fiery wreck on I-10 that claimed the lives of two men, officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say ‘excessive speed’ caused the wreck. EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigations officers responded to I-10 east at Lomaland to investigate the crash, shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso extends emergency ordinance due to migrant crisis

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Federal officials are releasing fewer migrants into the community, but the El Paso City Council on Monday nonetheless re-enacted an emergency ordinance to deal with the humanitarian and public safety impact of border migration. The ordinance allows for the use of public resources to assist private shelters.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mexico State Police#Lcpd
KTSM

EPPD: 1 person dead after being hit by a train in Downtown

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) tell KTSM that one person is dead after being struck by a train in Downtown El Paso. According to officials, the incident happened happened near Franklin and El Paso Streets. The notification came in at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. EPPD has […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Motorcyclist thrown from bike, run over by semi in Friday deadly wreck

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Sunday morning, El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials provided an update to Friday’s multiple vehicle wreck on I-10 East and Lee Trevino. According to EPPD officials 67-year-old Stephen Hoeller, of Horizon City, was thrown from his 2001 BMW R11 motorcycle and run over by a tractor trailer. Hoeller was transported […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

See EPFD conduct centuries-old tradition: a wet-down ceremony

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department is bringing in three state-of-the-art emergency response units to support the members of the El Paso Fire Department in their lifesaving mission to the community of El Paso. Three wet-down ceremonies will be held to officially welcome the new Rescue 6, Rescue 16 and Rescue […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Canutillo graduate serves in largest maritime warfare exercise

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 2019 Canutllo High School graduate and El Paso, Texas, native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC). Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeremiah Guerra is an operations specialist aboard...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSM

107 year old El Paso woman shares secrets to living a long life

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Justina Robles was born in 1914 and will be celebrating her 108th birthday on August 6th. Robles’ family says she is always happy, singing, and joking around. This year, the family wants to celebrate her by having people drive by with balloons and signs because last year they were not able to celebrate due to Covid-19 restrictions.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Theme set for 86th Annual Sun Bowl Parade

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Sun Bowl Association and title sponsors Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers announced that this year’s theme will be ‘Mardi Gras – El Paso Style.’  “We really work at finding different themes each year,” Sun Bowl Executive Director Bernie Olivas said. “It gets a little challenging after […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Take care of your pets without getting out of the vehicle

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Animal Services and its community partners will be offering free pet vaccinations and microchips to hundreds of pets via a drive-thru pet wellness clinic, sponsored by the Petco Love Foundation. The event is first-come, first-served and limited to the first 500 pets. So far this […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Chihuahuas honor 4-millionth fan to attend a game

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Ten-year-old Ethan Gentry became the four-millionth fan to enter Southwest University Park for a Chihuahuas game on Saturday evening. This is the first game of the season for Ethan Gentry and his parents, Eugene and Sarah, and sister Alyssa. When Ethan walked through the Southwest University Park gates, he was […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPCC’s School Store provides school supplies and smiles in the process

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Community College’s Service Learning Program (EPCC) held its 7th annual Service Learning School Store event on Saturday where children across El Paso came to the campus to receive free school supplies, among other benefits provided by EPCC. Organizers shared that the effort ensures that students are prepared with […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Chihuahuas suffer 7-4 loss to Round Rock Express

The Round Rock Express hit three home runs and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 7-4 Sunday night at Southwest University Park. The loss snapped El Paso’s three-game winning streak. The Chihuahuas won four of the six games in the series. El Paso second baseman C.J. Hinojosa went 2-for-4 with...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy