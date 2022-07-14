Amid drought, water firm advises people to sing ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’ during showers as a timer

Bon Jovi singer Jon Bon Jovi performs at the MGM Grand Garden Arena March 19, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo credit (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – What is the best way to make sure you aren’t using too much water? According to a British water company, singing Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer” while showering will do the trick.

As parts of the U.S. – including California – deal with drought, our neighbors across the pond have also struggled with dry conditions. This week the BBC reported that Yorkshire Water “reservoirs were left lower than average due to a prolonged dry spell.”

Last month, the water company also said that it expected water usage to go up during the four-to-six-week period beginning June 21. In fact, Yorkshire Water was preparing for an increase equivalent to 375,000 baths tubs full per day.

“Water. It’s wonder stuff. It falls from the sky, flows through rivers and miles of pipes to your tap,” said the company website. “It’s there when you need it, so you never give it a second thought, but we all need to use it carefully to make sure there’s enough for everyone.”

Yorkshire Water also offers a variety of tips for reducing water usage, including: using the eco setting when doing laundry, making sure plumbing fixtures don’t leak, putting a FlushSaver device on toilets, washing dishes by hand instead of using the dishwasher, boiling only the amount of water needed and using the cool water that runs while waiting for the shower to heat up to water plants.

However, the most unique water-saving advice offered by the company comes in the form of a water-saving playlist. Each of the songs runs around 4 minutes, the ideal amount of time to stay in the shower while also conserving water.

In addition to Bon Jovi’s 1986 hit “Livin’ on a Prayer”, the 65-song playlist includes tracks by Madonna, The Kinks, Blur, Coldplay, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and more. Though it was created in the U.K., Americans can also listen in to save water.