ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

LEAF hosts open market with local vendors

The Lake Erie Arboretum (LEAF) hosted an open market Saturday at Frontier Park and welcomed vendors and buyers alike. The market sold fresh produce from local growers and included local craftsman, artists, brewers and more. This was LEAF’s third open market of the summer. The organizers of the event said that this is one of […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Flagship City Food Hall opens new cheesesteak shop

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) announced the addition of a new restaurant in the Flagship City Food Hall. North Row Philly is a cheesesteak shop set to open in the next few weeks, hosting a pop-up Monday inside from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The owners of the new shop said that they are […]
YourErie

Heritage Days kicks off in Waterford

All the family-friendly fun returns to Waterford Heritage Days, including the great food, vendors, and even horse rides. “I like the people, I like the fact that I get to see my friends. Everyone is here and every year I see everyone I know pretty much,” said Mary Gertz, Erie resident. There are some new […]
WATERFORD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Erie, PA
Pets & Animals
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Erie, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Quin-T smokestack being demolished one brick at a time

The last towering remnants of the former Quin-T Paper Company are coming down. Earlier this week, we told you a crane had been moved into place next to the smokestack. As you can see in the above video taken on Thursday, that demolition is now underway… one brick at a time. A West Virginia-based company […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Waterford’s Heritage Days wraps up this weekend

The Waterford Heritage Days wrapped up Sunday evening as local vendors packed up their goods following a successful weekend. The Heritage Days were a huge success in Waterford once again. Now that it’s concluded, small businesses spoke to us about how much they value the community’s support at events like these. On Sunday morning, the […]
WATERFORD, PA
YourErie

“Wine Down Festival” takes place in North East

People are heading to North East in hopes of “wining” into the weekend. The inaugural “Wine Down Fest” took place at Presque Isle Wine Cellars. The free event features music, vendors, and wine. Organizers said they hope to turn the two-day festival into an annual event. “I think it’s good for other people to be […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

New mural unveiled in Waterford

As you’re driving through Waterford, you may notice a new addition to the Waterford Borough Building. On July 15, there was a ribbon cutting for a 10 x 50 foot mural depicting Waterford during the four seasons. There is a Native American woman, Fort LeBoeuf, a picture of a tractor, and even maple trees. Officials […]
WATERFORD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake#Erie Zoo Copyright 2022#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

Erie Strong holds benefit for Veterans Miracle Center

The first annual Erie Strong charity event was held today outside of the Millcreek Mall in the parking lot. Over 50 vendors took place in the fund raiser including local businesses, food trucks, breweries, distilleries and more. All proceeds of the event benefit the Veterans Miracle Center of Erie (VMCE), who helps Veterans all around […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Former three-star Navy admiral visits Presque Isle lifeguards

A retired three-star admiral in the Navy visited Presque Isle Sunday morning to speak with and inspire the current staff of lifeguards. Admiral Matthew Kohler is an Erie native who climbed the ranks of the Navy. When he was young, he was a lifeguard himself for the Presque Isle State Park. During his visit, he […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Tall grass mowed along East Erie neighborhood

Less than 48 hours after our report on the condition of a vacant lot at the corner of East 21st and Wallace streets, the grass has been mowed. Our investigation began after a neighbor reached out to us for help. According to the neighbor, he said he called Code Enforcement several times this year to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Kiwanis Club of Erie looking for volunteers

The Kiwanis Club of Erie needs volunteers for several community projects. The club helps children through education, services and mentoring. They need volunteers to help maintain their braille garden, as well as work at their book fair. “I just can’t stress that fuzzy warm feeling you get when you have a little kid come up […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
YourErie

Diverse Erie launches ‘Generational Impact Grant’

Diverse Erie has launched its first grant program in hopes of improving the lives of those in Erie County. The Generational Impact Grant, funded by American Rescue Plan dollars, is for nonprofit and for-profit organizations who serve and make an impact on black, indigenous, and persons of color in the community. To be eligible, applicants must […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Multiple departments respond to North East fire

Multiple departments were called out to a house fire located in the the 10,000 block of Sidehill Road just after 3 p.m. When they arrived, smoke was coming form the house, but the fire was contained to just the inside. Crews were able to put it out before it spread. No body was inside the […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

Search continues for missing boater in Lake Erie

It has now been more than a week since a boater went missing in Lake Erie, and there’s still no sign of him. We called the Coast Guard and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office for an update, but have not heard back from either at this time. The search began July 7 about a half […]
ACCIDENTS
YourErie

First-ever ‘Wine Down Fest’ to take over North East

A first-time festival in North East is helping people “wine down” to start the weekend. Fontaine Glenn was live from Presque Isle Wine Cellars with more on the upcoming festival. What better way to spend a summer evening than listening to local music and enjoying some wine. You can do that at the “Wine Down […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Erie County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — COVID-19 case numbers in Erie and surrounding counties have been on an upward trend. On July 15, we reported Crawford and Mercer counties moved from low to medium risk of transmission, according to the CDC COVID-19 Community Levels map. As of Monday, July 18, Erie County remains in the low.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Crawford County moves to medium risk for COVD-19 transmission

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The latest CDC COVID-19 transmission map is not showing good news, at least for part of Northwestern Pennsylvania. According to the CDC COVID-19 Community Levels map, Crawford County has been moved from a low to medium risk of transmission. Mercer County has also been moved to medium risk. This comes as concerns about […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Car crashes into Erie apartment

A car crashed into an apartment Saturday morning leaving quite a mess. This happened around 10 a.m. in the 2900 block of Pine Avenue. According to police, there was one person inside the house who was not injured. The driver was also not hurt. Authorities say the city will take action to repair the property […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Meadville Railroad Depot Museum holds grand opening

There was a grand opening Sunday for the Meadville Railroad Depot Museum and Community Center. The French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society held the opening featuring tours, historic artifacts, model trains, local crafters and much more. According to their website, the society is committed to preserving the rich railroad history of Northwest Pennsylvania. Beginning in […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy