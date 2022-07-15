ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Tickets on sale Friday for Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach, featuring Air Force Thunderbirds

 3 days ago

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday for the beloved Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach.

The year's show will be headlined by the prestigious U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.

The appearance by the Thunderbirds, the flying aerobatic team which travels the world performing, commemorates the Air Force's 75th anniversary. The Canadian Snowbirds meanwhile will bring their "aerial ballet-style" of graceful maneuvers to Huntington Beach.

Guests at the show can also count on watching more world-class aviation performances, exhibits, a high-speed boat race around Catalina Island and more.

Aviation fans can enjoy stunning aerobatics in the day and live music at night on the sands of one of Southern California's most famous beaches. Tickets will start at $25 per person for the three-day aerial event that kicks off Sept. 30.

For more information, visit www.pacificairshow.com .

Cathy E Owens Bjorklund
4d ago

They fly over my house 🏠 OMG hold on to your china 🍽✈️ it is so loud 😳 I can watch from my room its awesome

