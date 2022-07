Toronto, Canada -- Canada’s largest digital marketing and advertising service provider, Breezemaxeb, announces the launch of its Law Firm Marketing solutions across the country. The announcement is the latest in a series of new initiatives from the company as part of its industry-tailored promotion services. The other industries represented by the company with marketing and promotion services include Dental, trade, financial services, mortgage, real estate, and restaurants.

