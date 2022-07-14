ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Best and worst US states to live in as inflation keeps rising

By Nick Smith
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — From the grocery store to the gas pump, inflation is nearly impossible to escape. Yet, as it continues to climb, some states are faring a little bit better than others. The states that are managing inflation the best are...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

At least 20 states to send direct payments worth up to $1,050 to struggling Americans – could you be missing out?

UP to 20 states including California and Maine are sending relief payments worth up to $1,050 to cash-strapped Americans. Lawmakers across the country are introducing relief packages to help residents amid rising inflation and a crippling cost of living crisis. CALIFORNIA. Around 20million taxpayers in California are set to receive...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GOBankingRates

Best and Worst States for Pensions

The pension long has been a standard part of retirement for many Americans, particularly for public sector employees like police officers and teachers. Offering a pension -- a set annual income for...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Mississippi Business
Local
Mississippi Government
State
New York State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Missouri Business
State
Georgia State
Local
Missouri Government
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Cnbc#Arkansas Newsnation
The Independent

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment and what time will it be paid?

Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis are set to receive their first instalment of the money in the coming days.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as child tax credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit and universal credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the first tranche of £326 will be paid into accounts between Thursday 14 July and Sunday 31, with up to...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
47K+
Followers
42K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy