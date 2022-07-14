ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde cop criticized for checking phone was slain teacher Eva Mireles' husband

By CBS DFW Staff
 4 days ago

Video from Robb Elementary School hallway leaked, families respond 03:03

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW/AP) — A Uvalde police officer criticized over video of him checking his phone during the massacre at Robb Elementary School is the husband of a teacher who was killed in the classroom and had contacted him after after being shot, according to a Texas lawmaker investigating the shooting.

The officer depicted is Ruben Ruiz, whose wife, Eva Mireles, lay dying inside one of the classrooms with the gunman. courtesy Austin American-Statesman video

Texas state Rep. Joe Moody came to the defense of Ruben Ruiz after the officer was singled out by some users on social media as an example of the bewildering inaction by law enforcement during the May 24 attack.

Roughly 80 minutes of surveillance video published this week by the Austin American-Statesman showed Ruiz as one of the first officers to arrive in the hallway after the shooting began. He checks his phone moments before officers closer to the classroom run back down the hallway after shots are fired.

Moody tweeted Wednesday that the officer was the husband of Eva Mireles, one of two teachers killed along with 19 children in the fourth-grade classrooms. Moody is part of a Texas House committee that has spent weeks investigating the shooting and plans to release its findings Sunday.

"I'd not planned to speak publicly until the report was released, but I couldn't say nothing seeing this man, who has lost everything, maligned as if he was indifferent or actively malicious. Context matters," Moody tweeted.

The hallway video shows Ruiz quickly glancing at his phone around 11:36 a.m. while holding a position at the end of the hallway. Three minutes earlier, the gunman is seen walking down the hallway and entering the classroom.

Authorities have previously said that body camera footage later showed Ruiz at 11:48 a.m. entering the building through the west door and telling officers, "She is shot."

"What happened to (Ruiz) is he tried to move forward into the hallway, he was detained and they took his gun away from him and they escorted him from the scene," Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw told lawmakers at a hearing on June 21.

McCraw has called it an "abject failure" that police ultimately waited more than an hour before confronting the gunman.

"We'll have much to say about the police response, but no criticism of this officer," Moody tweeted.

University of Texas at Dallas Criminologist, Tim Bray told CBS 11 overall, it looks like there wasn't a clear, well-organized response strategy in Uvalde.

Bray said moving forward, law enforcement needs to figure out exactly what led to the decisions that were made so they can change the way they train and work together to prevent future tragedies.

Comments / 4

wrong words
4d ago

how can those officers continue to accept their paychecks knowing that they don't deserve it after their cowardly acts they did in that violent incident where these kids were braver than the police force that swore an oath to protect them

Reply
5
Ben Casarez ??
3d ago

GREAT THIS VIDEO GOT LEAKED. 💥 Shows The " COWARDNESS " of these Law Officer's SHINNING on National Headline News.. FAMILIES wanted Transparency well SADLY here it is.. TRAGICALLY innocent lives were lost. Possibly entry had been made prior to this call, many other lives may have been Saved."PEOPLE often claim to HUNGER for TRUTH, but seldom like the TASTE when it's SERVED up. "

Reply
2
 

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Graphic Content Warning: Hallway footage obtained in Uvalde school shooting | KVUE

KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman’s Tony Plohetski obtained hallway footage from the Uvalde school shooting. In this footage, you can see the school shooter crash his truck, a student who witnesses the shooter walking through the hallways, and multiple law enforcement officers taking fire. KVUE and the Statesman are releasing footage to help bring clarity to the community. Parts of the video have been edited and censored out of respect for the families. Viewer discretion is advised.
UVALDE, TX
