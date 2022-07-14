ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Hedge Fund Elliott, Jane Street Invoke Human Rights In LME Nickel Lawsuit

By Kirstin Ridley, Pratima Desai
International Business Times
 4 days ago

U.S. hedge fund Elliott Associates and Jane Street Global Trading are invoking the Human Rights Act as they seek to sue the London Metal Exchange (LME) for a combined $472 million over its decision to cancel nickel trades in March. The nickel trading debacle is the biggest crisis to...

www.ibtimes.com

