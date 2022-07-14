ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Thousands expected to take part in abortion rights march at Minnesota Capitol

By Tommy Wiita
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pornt_0gfmUeoM00
Tommy Wiita

A pro-choice march and rally is set to take place this weekend in St. Paul in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning the federal right to privacy that legalized abortion in the case of Roe v. Wade.

Organized by UnRestrict Minnesota, the march will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday at St. Paul College, according to a release. Protesters will march at noon to the Capitol where a rally and program are expected to take place beginning at 1 p.m.

Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Attorney General Keith Ellison and other congressional, state and local leaders are expected to speak on Sunday.

Walz and Ellison are up for re-election in November, and have warned that should Republicans win control of the Legislature and the Governorship, Minnesota will likely follow neighboring states in implementing abortion bans.

Walz said in June that the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade won't prevent abortions, but instead make them more dangerous.

“All it did was make it more dangerous and less accessible, especially to the people who need it. [The order] states that we will use all authority of this office to decline to extradite people who are charged under other states’ laws that criminalize providing or obtaining reproductive health care services,” he said to reporters on June 25.

According to organizers, the rally's purpose is to "demand our state be a leader in abortion access" after the overturning of Roe v. Wade last month. Gov. Walz signed an executive order protecting the right to an abortion in the state as a response to the Supreme Court ruling.

Minnesota has its own legal precedent guaranteeing abortion access in the form of Doe v. Gomez.

Minnesota is one of 22 states where abortion access is at least "mostly acceptable," according to Planned Parenthood. Abortion is legal in the state up to the point of viability – when the fetus can survive outside the womb – though there is confusion over when that point is, as MinnPost reports.

What's more, Minnesota's right to choose laws have actually been strengthened in the past week, when a district judge also ruled that a number of Minnesota laws restricting abortions are unconstitutional.

Laws that require a 24-hour waiting period for abortion after consulting with a physician, a two-parent notification requirement for patients under the age of 18, an informed consent requirement that entails mandatory counseling of pregnant individuals, and the requirement that abortions after the first trimester be performed in a hospital were repealed as a result.

Last week, thousands of people marched in Washington, D.C. to the White House to protest over the reversal of abortion rights. Marches and rallies in support of a reversal of the ruling have been seen across the nation, the New York Times reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AO3Lb_0gfmUeoM00
March route for the protest to be held on Sunday, July 17 in St. Paul.

Comments / 31

Adamn shifty Schiff
4d ago

knock yourselves out. If the many democrats hadn't agreed it was acceptable to terminate a pregnancy up until birth, maybe R v W may not have been terminated. And, all laws pertaining to wrongful death of an unborn child need to be removed from the state statute. If the unborn is not considered a "life" if it is unwanted, it surely is not be a "life" even if it is wanted. Can't have it both ways folks. It's one or the other.

Reply(12)
16
Corinne M. Cavanagh
4d ago

Abortion clinics are concerned about how they're going to handle the influx of pregnant people coming for abortions. Maybe if they offer her all the options rather than presuming that of course she has made a calm rational decision with full knowledge of all the possible solutions, they won't be quite so overwhelmed.

Reply
8
BeNotDecieved...InTheLastDays
4d ago

Find something worthwhile to protest in MN! HELLO?! NOTHING has changed in this state…except for maybe we may have abortion tourism now. There is literally NOTHING protesting is going to accomplish here.

Reply
8
Related
fox9.com

Abortion rights advocates march at Minnesota capitol

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe versus Wade, thousands of people rallied at the Minnesota State Capitol in support of abortion rights. The rally featured speeches from top Democratic lawmakers including Governor Tim Walz, Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, and...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Thousands rally and march for abortion rights in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — Thousands of abortion rights supporters and advocates marched from St. Paul College — with signs in hand — until reaching the capitol grounds Sunday. "We are glad that abortion remains legal in Minnesota and we must fight for those who are marginalized, those who don't have access to abortion legal or not, working class black and brown people, queer folks, trans and non-binary," said Abena Abraham, campaign director with UnRestrict Minnesota.
SAINT PAUL, MN
kvsc.org

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in St. Cloud Monday Night Discussing Safe Communities

Minnesota’s Attorney General will be in St. Cloud Monday night as part of a town hall discussion on Safe Communities. Attorney General Keith Ellison joins the panel discussion at the St. Could Public Library, which starts at 5 p.m. State Senator Aric Putnam is moderating the the town hall. Other panelists include St. Cloud State University President Robbyn Wacker and 7th District Court Chief Judge Sarah Hennesy.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Saint Paul, MN
Society
State
Washington State
Local
Minnesota Society
Saint Paul, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
dallasexpress.com

Democrat Rep. Omar Booed at Somali Festival

A viral video from the Fourth of July weekend shows a crowd at a Somali cultural music festival booing and jeering at Somali-American Democrat Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) after she stepped onstage in Minneapolis. On July 2, Rep. Omar attended the event to see Somali singer Soldaan Seraar perform at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Actually, it’s gonna be the Year of the Republican Women

This is a response to a recent guest commentary from Vote Run Lead on the need for more women in elected office. This year Republicans have a record-setting number of women running for the Minnesota House — I’m absolutely thrilled at the opportunity Republicans have this year to expand the ranks of women in the […] The post Actually, it’s gonna be the Year of the Republican Women appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

MN Dept. of Health: 10,136 reported abortions last year in Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Dept. of Health released their 2021 Induced Abortion report, breaking down the statistics from January 1 to December 31 of last year. According to their data, there were 10,136 reported abortions in the state. When it came to reasons on why these...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
Person
Peggy Flanagan
Person
Keith Ellison
AM 1390 KRFO

[VIDEO]People Not From Minnesota Try to Pronounce Town Names

Moving around the Midwest can be challenging when you don't know how to pronounce some of the town names in the area. It's a little embarrassing when you are around people who are from the area, like born and raised there and they look at you like "how can you not know how to pronounce this"? But, sometimes it can be difficult. There are a lot of Native American names in certain areas like Wisconsin, but once you know, you don't have an issue, but initially, it's difficult.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Foreclosure prevention takes on MN’s racial housing gap

An uneven pandemic recovery, along with inflation, is fueling concern about foreclosure activity. In Minnesota, there is a push to ensure households of color do not suffer the same fate as they did after the 2008 housing crisis. Nonprofits providing housing assistance say the crisis had a devastating effect on Black neighborhoods in particular.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Legislature#Planned Parenthood#Protest#St Paul College#Republicans#The Supreme Court
KAAL-TV

Gov. Walz authorizes emergency relief to combat rising gas prices

KAAL-TV (ABC 6 News) - Friday, Governor Walz authorized temporary relief for motor carriers and drivers transporting gasoline, diesel, and other fuels in Minnesota. This will allow for the continued movement of these fuels and subsequently, make fuel more accessible and affordable to Minnesotans across the state. “This measure will...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sioux City Journal

11 Iowa nursing homes have closed in recent months

JOHNSTON -- Nearly a dozen nursing homes in Iowa, including three in Siouxland, have closed since late last year, largely due to financial stress from inflation, supply chain issues and workforce shortages, the leader of a statewide health care organization said Friday. While many businesses and industries are facing those...
SIOUX CITY, IA
101.3 KDWB

This Is Minnesota’s Signature Dish

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.
MINNESOTA STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

A pregnancy, a phone call, a canceled appointment: A Wisconsin woman’s abortion journey after Roe’s overturn

MADISON, Wis. — A positive pregnancy test comes with strong emotions: excitement, fear, confusion. For 24-year-old Nicole in June, it was shock. “I couldn’t believe it. I probably took like three tests and then I also went to the doctor and got a blood test.” Nicole–whose real name is being concealed out of safety and privacy concerns–is starting grad school...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Bring Me The News

Minnesota events, organizations prepared for extended stretch of hot temps

Minnesota is going through a heat wave during the final two weeks of July and many organizations, events and businesses are taking steps to help the public. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the Twin Cities and parts of central and western Minnesota from noon Monday until 6 p.m. Tuesday. And that's just the beginning of it. Normal highs in Minnesota this time of year are typically around the low-to-mid 80s, but the coolest day Twin Cities residents will see this week is forecast to be 88 on Wednesday.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota's 2020 Teacher of the Year on leaving the classroom

In 2020, Qorsho Hassan was the first Somali American to win Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Her students and fellow teachers describe her as an exceptional educator and change-maker. But now, Qorsho announced she’s leaving the classroom. What happened?. She cited teachers of color, like herself, being given what...
MINNESOTA STATE
minnesotamonthly.com

Minnesota Gets a Taste of THC

Thanks to the recent passage of a Minnesota law, people ages 21 and over can now taste and sip their way through the world of THC—hemp-derived THC, that is. The law permits the sale and consumption of food and beverages with no more than 5 milligrams of THC per serving, and no more than 50 milligrams per package. Hemp is slightly different from marijuana, which is still illegal in Minnesota. Although both are part of the cannabis species, hemp contains very low amounts of THC compared with its highly psychoactive relative.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
71K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy