TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Early Saturday morning showers and storms helped to keep cloud cover in place over much of the Big Bend and South Georgia after dawn. The cloud coverage will likely linger and slow daytime heating Saturday morning, but the sky will clear later in the day. The clearing will allow for better daytime heating and, with higher convective energy, allow for a better chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be near 90 inland to the upper 80s near the coast with the chance of rain at 50%.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO