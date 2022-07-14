ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels trade Tyler Wade back to Yankees in exchange for player to be named later

By Dean Fioresi
 4 days ago

The Angels are shipping utility infielder Tyler Wade to the New York Yankees in exchange for a player to be named later, according to reports from ESPN.

ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 21: Tyler Wade #14 of the Los Angeles Angels looks on during the game between the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 in Anaheim, California. Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

After appearing in 67 games for the Halos this season, Wade will return to the team that originally drafted him back in 2013. He spent five years in the bigs with New York before being traded to Anaheim prior to the start of the 2022 season.

In those 67 games, Wade slashed .218/.272/.272 with one homer and eight RBIs.

Wade, a Murrieta native who played high school ball at Murrieta Valley High School was selected in the 4th round of the MLB Amateur Draft, going straight to the minor leagues. It took him just four seasons before reaching the major leagues, making his debut in June of 2017.

With a plus-glove and above averages speed, Wade, 27, was originally supposed to act as a reserve option for what was a loaded infield before the start of the campaign, a rash of injuries sent Wade to the front lines, often lining up at either second base, third base or shortstop, as well as a handful of appearances in the outfield.

He was designated for assignment on July 3.

Now he'll look to return to a similar role for the Yankees, slotting in behind the likes of DJ LeMahieu, Gleyber Torres and Josh Donaldson around the diamond as a left-handed bat off the bench.

However, not currently a part of the Angels 40-man roster, it wasn't immediately clear if the Yankees plan was to add him to theirs or stash him in the minors.

In five seasons with New York, he sported a slashline of .213/.298/.307 with six homers and 33 runs driven in. He stole 17 bases for the team in 2021, a career-high.

