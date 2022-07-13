ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mora, MN

Brunswick Township Filing Notice

Kanabec County Times Online
 4 days ago

Affidavits of Candidacy may be filed at the home of the Brunswick. Town Clerk,...

Kanabec County Times Online

Pine City mayor shares his personal struggle with COVID complications

Pine City’s mayor, Carl Pederson, says he’s lucky to be alive and credits the Lord, healthcare workers, his family, and community for his being here today. He is thankful to be able to tell his story, a story which coincidentally began around Thanksgiving of last year. Carl and...
PINE CITY, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty for His Role in Avon Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- One of two men accused in a shooting incident in Avon last March that seriously injured another man has pleaded guilty to his role in the crime. Twenty-one-year-old Grant Monaghan of St. Cloud has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting 1st-degree aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon. He'll be sentenced on September 8th.
AVON, MN
WJON

Motorcyclist Hurt in Crash in Sherburne County

PRINCETON -- A motorcyclist was hurt in a crash in Sherburne County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 4:00 p.m. Thursday on Highway 169 south of Princeton. Fifty-one-year-old Erech Gallantin of Milaca was going south when his bike collided with a car trying to cross the highway....
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
kvsc.org

Detour Re-Routing Traffic Near Rice Bridge and South of Randall

Aside from work being done on Highway 10 north of Rice, Stearns County has started a project on County Road 1 in that is re-routing traffic. The road reconstruction project started Sunday near County Road 1 just west of the bridge in Rice that spans the Mississippi River. Workers are doing tree removal and installing erosion control devices this week. Motorists are asked to avoid the construction area if possible.
RICE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Le Center man injured in aircraft crash on Clear Lake

Cooperation between air rescue service and emergency medical service on the ground. Paramedic is pulling stretcher with patient to the ambulance car. A Le Center man was injured in an aircraft crash on Clear Lake Wednesday afternoon. The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area in Lexington Township...
LE CENTER, MN
102.5 The Bone

Drunk driver blows .525% BAC in Minnesota, officials say

BLAINE, Minn. — There is drunk -- and, in the words of the Minnesota Office of Public Safety, there is dead drunk. In a Facebook post, the agency said that an officer with the Blaine Police Department recently arrested a 30-year-old man whose blood-alcohol-concentration level was a staggering .525%, more than six times the legal limit of .08% in Minnesota.
BLAINE, MN
drydenwire.com

Man Dies After Being Pinned Underneath Vehicle He Was Working On: Police

POLK COUNTY - A 57-year-old man has died after authorities in Polk County responded to a call of a subject being pinned underneath a vehicle in Amery, WI, according to a press release from the Amery Police Department. Press Release. On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at approximately 2:39 PM, the...
AMERY, WI
103.7 THE LOON

“Dead Drunk” Driver Arrested In Minnesota For Being 6x The Legal Limit

Drinking and driving is a BIG no-no. If you are caught it's expensive, you may have to spend the night or nights in jail, and you may even lose your ability to drive legally. One man recently stopped by police here in Minnesota was six times the legal limit when he was tested, which in some cases would put some people into a coma or even death being that drunk. According to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, the arrest was made recently by the Blaine Police Department in the north metro, where the driver of the vehicle blew a .525, or more than 6 times the legal limit of .08!
BLAINE, MN
bulletin-news.com

Woman Killed in Crash, Driver Critically Injured, Were From St. Paul

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the driver and passenger of the automobile that collided in Linwood Township, killing the passenger and badly wounding the other, were both from St. Paul. Authorities claim that when they attempted to stop suspected shoplifters driving a Kia Sedan on Monday, the...
CBS Minnesota

Blaine police arrest driver after measuring BAC level more than 6 times legal limit

BLAINE, Minn. -- Blaine police say that they arrested a man for driving while intoxicated after measuring a blood alcohol content strong enough to be considered potentially fatal.The 30-year-old driver was approached by a Blaine officer on DWI enforcement patrol, after someone saw a vehicle stopped outside of a Circle Pines home for two hours.The driver told the officer that he had been drinking a "large amount" of vodka prior to driving to the home. He refused sobriety tests, police said.Paramedics came to the scene and evaluated the driver, who was then taken to the hospital in apparent "dire need of medical care."Officers obtained a warrant to draw blood from the driver, which ultimately showed a 0.525 blood alcohol content.That's more than six times the legal limit, but according to forensic science, it's also above the limit that medical experts consider potentially fatal, which is drawn at 0.4.The legal limit for blood alcohol content in Minnesota is 0.08.The case has been turned over to the Anoka County Attorney's Office for consideration of criminal charges. The driver has a prior DWI conviction on his record from 2017.
BLAINE, MN
lptv.org

4-Year-Old Boy Dies in ATV Crash in Morrison County

An ATV crash in Morrison County near Buckman has claimed the life of a four-year-old boy. The Sheriff’s Office says the boy from Pierz was the one operating the ATV and had a six-year-old boy as a passenger at the time of the crash, which happened on Tuesday afternoon.
knsiradio.com

Man Hurt After Motorcycle Hit By Car on Highway 169

(KNSI) – A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car near Princeton on Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says Erech Steven Gallatin was south on Highway 169 when a Cadillac CTS stopped in the median and started to turn southbound on the highway. The 51-year-old Milaca man was hit by the car and taken by helicopter to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Troopers say Gallatin suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
PRINCETON, MN
Kanabec County Times Online

Ogilvie kids participate in the Bridge to Kindergarten

During the month of June, 21 students eager to begin kindergarten in the fall participated in Ogilvie’s Bridge to Kindergarten program. The Bridge to Kindergarten Summer Program ran from June 6 through June 30, Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Students were offered free breakfast, lunch...
OGILVIE, MN

