The American Legion Riders visited the American Legion Mason-Lindsay Post 385 in Verona on Saturday, June 25 as part of their Iroc’s Badger Fundraising Run. The stop was part of the Riders’ three-day ride that took them to thirteen different Legion posts throughout Wisconsin, beginning at Post 555 in Sheboygan on June 24 and ending at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville on June 26.

