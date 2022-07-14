Pop Culture Happy Hour

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleA quick warning - this episode contains discussion of suicide. THOMPSON: The Korean pop sensation BTS recently announced that its members are taking a break to pursue solo projects. That break presses pause on a discography that's farther reaching than casual fans might think. So we thought now would be a...

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Knuckle Bump Farms in South Florida posts educational videos of its cows and pigs and ducks. But their emu named Emmanuel steals every scene. Emmanuel relentlessly tries to peck the camera and sometimes succeeds. (SOUNDBITE OF TIKTOK VIDEO) TAYLOR BLAKE: Emmanuel, don't do it. Emmanuel,...
British Museum Urged By Union to Remain Closed Throughout U.K.’s Unprecedented Heatwave

Click here to read the full article. Airport tarmacs are melting, air conditioner sales are skyrocketing, and people have been advised not to travel unless necessary as the United Kingdom breaks its highest temperature ever recorded. The heatwave is testing England’s infrastructure and spurring unprecedented safety measures at some art institutions. On Monday and Tuesday, the British Museum temporarily closed its upper galleries “to ensure the comfort and safety of staff and visitors,” it said in a statement. The museum also agreed to reduce its operating hours following pressure from their staff union, the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) said Monday...
In 'Briefly, A Delicious Life,' love comes in multiple, sometimes surprising, forms

Nell Stevens' debut novel Briefly, A Delicious Life is a curious mashup of historical fiction, a ghost story, and a queer love story. The novel's narrator, Blanca, is the perspicacious ghost of a 14-year-old girl who died in a Carthusian monastery on the island of Mallorca in 1473. She has remained there ever since, deliberately haunting generations of monks and sacristans in retaliation for her premature demise.
Netflix Acquires Animation Studio Animal Logic

Netflix has acquired the Australian animation and visual effects studio Animal Logic, the companies said Tuesday. Based in Sydney and with a satellite office in Vancouver, Canada, Animal Logic has been involved in The Lego Movie franchise, Happy Feet, and other productions, including the upcoming The Magician’s Elephant. The companies say that the deal will boost Netflix’s ambitions in animation.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Loses 970K Subscribers, But Forecasts 1M Gain In Next QuarterMo'Nique to Film First Netflix Comedy Special After Streamer Settles Discrimination, Retaliation LawsuitNetflix Greenlights Japanese Thriller Series 'Burn the House Down' (Exclusive) “Netflix has been investing in animation over the past few years and this furthers our commitment to building a world-class animation studio,” said Amy Reinhard, Netflix vp of studio operations, in a statement. “Animal Logic is a leading animation studio with innovative technology that will strengthen our existing business and increase our long-term capacity in the animation space, so that we can better entertain our members around the world.” More to come. Click here to read the full article.
Many first-time investors in crypto are dealing with painful losses

In less than a year, crypto has collapsed. The total value of digital currencies is now less than a third of what it was in November, when Bitcoin hit an all-time high. In the past couple years, many people bought crypto for the first time. And now, as NPR's David Gura reports, they are having to cope with painful losses.
'The Disney Revolt' details animators' 1941 strike against Disney

A new book by Jake Friedman documents a bitter strike in 1941 by Disney animators who wanted to unionize. The book is titled, The Disney Revolt: The Great Labor War of Animation's Golden Age. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. In the 1940s, one of Hollywood's most popular leading men had big ears,...
Public Radio Music Day To Be Commemorated on October 26, 2022

July 18, 2022, WASHINGTON, D.C.- The noncomMUSIC Alliance announced today that the third annual Public Radio Music Day will take place on October 26, 2022. This is a celebration uniting public radio music stations, artists, and fans to highlight the contributions of public radio to local and national noncommercial music. This year's theme focuses on "Discovering the Sound of Local Communities" and spotlights public radio stations' return to producing live local concerts and music discovery events for their communities across all genres.
Europe could hit record-breaking temperatures this week

Europe is reeling from a record-breaking heat wave this week, with forest fires raging in France, Spain and Portugal. And the U.K. has declared a national emergency. The country's weather forecasters have issued a high-level heat alert for this first time. Scientists say these kind of extreme temperatures, once rare, will become increasingly frequent in Europe and in Britain thanks to global climate change. Willem Marx reports from London.
News brief: Putin trip, Europe endures heat wave, Steve Dettelbach

Russian President Vladimir Putin travels to Iran. Northern Europe is bracing for unusually high temperatures this week. And for the first time since 2015, the ATF has a permanent director. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Leaders of two big oil producers meet today. Both are U.S. adversaries, and both are under U.S....
The Ukraine war means a potato chip company has to rethink its formula

Sarah Cohen, CEO of Route 11 Potato Chips, speaks with NPR's Michel Martin about the company's sunflower seed oil deficit because of the Russian conflict in Ukraine and how the business is coping. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. War changes things, big things and little things, affecting life in ways you might...
A dire moment in the pandemic ... was the chance he'd been waiting for

Never let a crisis go to waste. That's become the rallying cry of a group of scientists from middle-income countries. They say the COVID pandemic proved that wealthy countries cannot be counted on to share new vaccines, so they have come up with a game-changing plan. NPR's Nurith Aizenman caught up with them at an auditorium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
PUBLIC HEALTH

