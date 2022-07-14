Pop Culture Happy Hour

Netflix has acquired the Australian animation and visual effects studio Animal Logic, the companies said Tuesday. Based in Sydney and with a satellite office in Vancouver, Canada, Animal Logic has been involved in The Lego Movie franchise, Happy Feet, and other productions, including the upcoming The Magician’s Elephant. The companies say that the deal will boost Netflix’s ambitions in animation.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Loses 970K Subscribers, But Forecasts 1M Gain In Next QuarterMo'Nique to Film First Netflix Comedy Special After Streamer Settles Discrimination, Retaliation LawsuitNetflix Greenlights Japanese Thriller Series 'Burn the House Down' (Exclusive) “Netflix has been investing in animation over the past few years and this furthers our commitment to building a world-class animation studio,” said Amy Reinhard, Netflix vp of studio operations, in a statement. “Animal Logic is a leading animation studio with innovative technology that will strengthen our existing business and increase our long-term capacity in the animation space, so that we can better entertain our members around the world.” More to come. Click here to read the full article.

BUSINESS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO