GLOUCESTER Co., Va. - The Virginia Department of Forestry said it has confirmed the presence of the emerald ash borer, an invasive tree-killing insect, in Gloucester County. A release from the VDOF says this small, metallic-green beetle is "one of the worst" invasive insects in the United States and is responsible for destroying millions of ash trees since it was first identified in Virginia in 2008.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO