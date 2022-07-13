ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mora, MN

City of Mora Notice of Candidate Filings

Kanabec County Times Online
 4 days ago

Mayor - ONE (1) open position for a four-year term. City Council - ONE (1) open position for a four-year term. Filing requirements for individuals seeking public office:. 1. Candidate must be an eligible voter. 2....

www.moraminn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kanabec County Times Online

Pine City mayor shares his personal struggle with COVID complications

Pine City’s mayor, Carl Pederson, says he’s lucky to be alive and credits the Lord, healthcare workers, his family, and community for his being here today. He is thankful to be able to tell his story, a story which coincidentally began around Thanksgiving of last year. Carl and...
PINE CITY, MN
knsiradio.com

I-94 Work Almost Done After Four-Year Project

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation has firmed up a completion date for its sprawling Interstate 94 project. Crews have been expanding the stretch between Maple Grove and Clearwater for four years now. The last stage goes from Monticello to Hasty and MnDOT says that will be wrapped...
CLEARWATER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mora, MN
Mora, MN
Government
kvsc.org

Detour Re-Routing Traffic Near Rice Bridge and South of Randall

Aside from work being done on Highway 10 north of Rice, Stearns County has started a project on County Road 1 in that is re-routing traffic. The road reconstruction project started Sunday near County Road 1 just west of the bridge in Rice that spans the Mississippi River. Workers are doing tree removal and installing erosion control devices this week. Motorists are asked to avoid the construction area if possible.
RICE, MN
Kanabec County Times Online

Ogilvie kids participate in the Bridge to Kindergarten

During the month of June, 21 students eager to begin kindergarten in the fall participated in Ogilvie’s Bridge to Kindergarten program. The Bridge to Kindergarten Summer Program ran from June 6 through June 30, Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Students were offered free breakfast, lunch...
OGILVIE, MN
WDBO

Drunk driver blows .525% BAC in Minnesota, officials say

BLAINE, Minn. — There is drunk -- and, in the words of the Minnesota Office of Public Safety, there is dead drunk. In a Facebook post, the agency said that an officer with the Blaine Police Department recently arrested a 30-year-old man whose blood-alcohol-concentration level was a staggering .525%, more than six times the legal limit of .08% in Minnesota.
BLAINE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#City Council#Open Position#Election Local
WJON

Motorcyclist Hurt in Crash in Sherburne County

PRINCETON -- A motorcyclist was hurt in a crash in Sherburne County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 4:00 p.m. Thursday on Highway 169 south of Princeton. Fifty-one-year-old Erech Gallantin of Milaca was going south when his bike collided with a car trying to cross the highway....
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

“Dead Drunk” Driver Arrested In Minnesota For Being 6x The Legal Limit

Drinking and driving is a BIG no-no. If you are caught it's expensive, you may have to spend the night or nights in jail, and you may even lose your ability to drive legally. One man recently stopped by police here in Minnesota was six times the legal limit when he was tested, which in some cases would put some people into a coma or even death being that drunk. According to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, the arrest was made recently by the Blaine Police Department in the north metro, where the driver of the vehicle blew a .525, or more than 6 times the legal limit of .08!
BLAINE, MN
drydenwire.com

Man Dies After Being Pinned Underneath Vehicle He Was Working On: Police

POLK COUNTY - A 57-year-old man has died after authorities in Polk County responded to a call of a subject being pinned underneath a vehicle in Amery, WI, according to a press release from the Amery Police Department. Press Release. On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at approximately 2:39 PM, the...
AMERY, WI
Kat Kountry 105

Another Minnesota Brewery is One of the Best in the Country

Minnesota is home to some great craft beers, and now another brewery here in the North Star State has just been ranked as one of the best in the country. If you're a craft beer fan, like I am, Minnesota is a great place to live. We have a TON of incredible craft breweries producing some and serving some amazing craft brews at their taprooms across the state. In fact, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says there are currently 183 craft breweries scattered around the Bold North, including several here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Southern Minnesota News

Le Center man injured in aircraft crash on Clear Lake

Cooperation between air rescue service and emergency medical service on the ground. Paramedic is pulling stretcher with patient to the ambulance car. A Le Center man was injured in an aircraft crash on Clear Lake Wednesday afternoon. The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area in Lexington Township...
LE CENTER, MN
bulletin-news.com

Woman Killed in Crash, Driver Critically Injured, Were From St. Paul

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the driver and passenger of the automobile that collided in Linwood Township, killing the passenger and badly wounding the other, were both from St. Paul. Authorities claim that when they attempted to stop suspected shoplifters driving a Kia Sedan on Monday, the...
fox9.com

Drunk driver blows .525 BAC in Blaine, Minn.

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police stopped a drunk driver recently who was more than six times over the alcohol limit in Blaine. The Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety says the 30-year-old driver blew a .525 when he was pulled over. A person with a normal alcohol tolerance most likely...
BLAINE, MN
lptv.org

4-Year-Old Boy Dies in ATV Crash in Morrison County

An ATV crash in Morrison County near Buckman has claimed the life of a four-year-old boy. The Sheriff’s Office says the boy from Pierz was the one operating the ATV and had a six-year-old boy as a passenger at the time of the crash, which happened on Tuesday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy