ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Mexico-focused wine bar set to open in SF with Yucatecan cuisine

By Jocelyn Moran
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO -- On Thursday afternoon, the owners of Cantina Los Mayas in the Richmond District were getting ready for their grand opening on Friday.

As far as they know, they say they're the first Mexican wine bar in the nation. They'll have a list of exclusively Mexican wines available -- 45 to be exact. And many come from el Valle de Guadalupe in México.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rhJTP_0gfmO34k00
Los Mayas Cantina set to open. CBS

"A lot of these wineries do a lot of blending -- sometimes unusual blending -- that to some avid wine drinkers may seem a little unusual. But the flavor is what is the best result in the end," said co-owner Morgan Anderson. "I think Mexican wineries aren't afraid to try new things."

And in addition to the wine menu, those who dine in can expect authentic food with spices and condiments from Yucatán, México.

Behind the food, you'll find Cantina Los Mayas co-owner Juve Carrillo-Interian.

"My dad cooks a lot, my mom, my aunt, so I basically learned all of this from them," Carrillo-Interian said. He grew up in the Yucatán, and the influence behind the menu comes from his home.

On the menu, you'll see a variety of dishes including panuchos, which are Mayan crispy tacos filled with refried beans with a choice of meat. There are tacos, ceviche, and dishes that many in California may not necessarily associate with Mexican food.

But Carrillo-Interian said that's the goal. He wants people to see that Mexican food isn't just tacos and burritos. There's variety that takes time to make. Most of the condiments they use come directly from Yucatán, he said.

Carrillo-Interian added that it will all be gluten-free because traditionally, his family cooked with corn instead of flour.

The food will be a little different from Taquería Los Mayas, the restaurant a few blocks away that they also own. The fare at Cantina Los Mayas will be a little more elegant.

"Each dish, we're planning to do different salsa, but playing with the spices," Carrillo-Interian said.

Each aspect from the wine, to the food, to the design is well thought out.

"We were thinking about the Guadalupe Valley, and the Guadalupe Valley is a very arid, dry climate. Borrowing from that, we came up with this desert elegant design," said co-owner Vincent Lam.

And as people enter and experience Cantina Los Mayas, the owners say the goal is that they showcase Mexican wine and the diversity that comes with it.

Cantina Los Mayas is located at 431 Balboa Street in San Francisco and will be open from Thursday to Sunday. Reservations can be made on the wine bar's website.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Secret SF

10 Exceptional Dog-Friendly Restaurants And Bars In San Francisco

San Francisco is a city of dog lovers, there’s no doubt about it. Luckily for us, many SF businesses are more than welcoming to our four-legged friends. Whether you’re looking for a nice outdoor patio brunch or a laid-back dive bar atmosphere, we’ve got you covered. Read on to discover our top picks for dog-friendly dining (in no particular order), and be sure to scroll to the bottom for a handy map.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

EATERS DIGEST: Top local Yelp spots, an Asian snack shack and a Pretty Good burger

Happy Friday! Welcome to Eaters Digest, which is particularly full of good things to eat this week. Clear your calendar, you’ve got some work to do. Yelp reviewers can be nasty, but they also give credit where it’s due. This year’s list of top 100 restaurants in the Bay Area, according to Yelp reviews, includes three local restaurants: Pana Food Truck, Seabright Deli and Achilles – three favorite places of mine for Venezeulan arepas, incredible sandwiches and fresh falafel.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

New San Jose craft beer honors defunct Frontier Village

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- As California Craft Beer Week kicks off a new micro brew is flying off store shelves in San Jose.The beer -- Frontier Village Hazy IPA -- honors a fondly remembered, Old West-style theme park that entertained Bay Area families from 1961 to 1980.It's the latest creation of Narrative Fermentations, one of San Jose's newest micro breweries."We just wanted to give the locals something that puts a smile on their face with that throwback nostalgia," said Jon Berkland, Narrative Fermentations co-founder.The story of how the beer came to be starts in the home of retired San Jose...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
Richmond, CA
Restaurants
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
Richmond, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Richmond, CA
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
Richmond, CA
Lifestyle
brentwoodnewsla.com

Brentwood Bar + Restaurant Launches Patio

Bar Toscana is Toscana Restaurant’s sister restaurant and bar located next door to Toscana in Brentwood. Their website states that “Bar Toscana’s Executive Chef Justino Quirino curated a simple yet elegant menu which includes small plates, or stuzzichini, pinsa, pastas, meat, seafood, and desserts. Cocktails are hand-crafted...
BRENTWOOD, CA
SFGate

Oprah favorite, Model Bakery, plans its first Bay Area store outside Napa Valley

Napa’s Model Bakery, best known for its fluffy English muffins made famous by Oprah Winfrey, is heading to Walnut Creek. On Friday, Model Bakery announced on Instagram it has plans to debut its first Bay Area store outside Napa County. The forthcoming store is expected to open at 1315 N Main St. in the former space of shuttered La Fogata restaurant, as first shared by Walnut Creek Magazine.
NAPA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent Lam
Eater

SF’s First and Only H Mart Aims to Add More Dining Options With Food Court Expansion

Mega-popular Korean grocery store H Mart only debuted its first San Francisco store in April 2021, but already the company has taken steps to expand. According to reporting by the San Francisco Business Times, H Mart filed permits indicating the store hopes to take over a space adjacent to its 3995 Alemany Boulevard location; the expansion would add more than 27,000 square feet to H Mart’s footprint, which the company would use to add “food tenants on the ground level, adding to the grocer’s food court, and dry products in the cavernous basement.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Aluminum can shortage has Bay Area craft brewers foaming

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- The ongoing aluminum can shortage is changing the way some craft breweries are conducting business.At S27 Ales in San Jose, co-founder Lucas Szymanowski says that getting aluminum cans has become one of the more complex challenges in running his operation."Cans have been the biggest problem for us," he said.He's not alone. Breweries across the country are dealing with an aluminum can shortage created largely by pandemic-related manufacturing slowdowns and increased demand pressing the aluminum supply chain."The demand for cans, I think, skyrocketed to a point where it outstripped the supply," Szymanowski said.Syzmanowski says that, prior to...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Five cuisines you haven’t tried in the Bay Area

(KRON) – The Bay Area offers some of the most diverse food options of anywhere in the world. Everyone knows about its Chinese, Mexican and Japanese food, but the area offers much more. Have you ever tried Liberian food? What about Ukrainian? Here are five cuisines that you might...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

H Mart is already looking to expand at SF's Oceanview shopping center

The wildly popular Korean market with restaurants inside, H Mart, is already expanding in San Francisco. The New Jersey-based chain opened its doors here in 2021, after opening two locations in San Jose. San Francisco’s H Mart is in Oceanview Village Shopping Center, at the edge of Ingleside Heights, on Alemany Boulevard off of Interstate 280.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#Food And Wine#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Mexican Food#Mexico#Food Drink#Bar Info#Restaurant Info#Yucatecan#Yucat N#Mayan
KRON4

4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend

(KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend? Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area. 1) Family Tide Pool Adventure – Bolinas (Saturday, 9:00 AM) 2) Bastille Day Festival – San Francisco (Saturday, 11:00 AM)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
48hills.org

7 hot scoops for National Ice Cream Day

Certification and transparency matter in this era of fake-this, false-that, and oversold, fiercely biased and highly preferential information sharing. I’m going for full disclosure about my credentials for composing and writing this article about National Ice Cream Day (Sun/17) and the supreme ice cream possibilities found in the Bay Area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Red Tricycle San Francisco

The Best Beach Camping near San Francisco

Want to watch the sunset over the Pacific Ocean and fall asleep to the soothing sound of crashing waves with a beach camping trip? Thankfully we don’t have to go far to check off all those glorious camping boxes. And the best part (besides the soothing sound and Instagram-worthy snaps), camping at one of these close-to-home spots is a full of outdoor adventures where kids will be too busy playing in the ocean, flying kites, toasting s’mores and exploring tidepools to ask for screen time…maybe.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinmommies.com

The New Presidio Tunnel Tops Opens This Sunday, July 17!

The long-awaited Presidio Tunnel Tops opens this weekend! Come explore this new part of the Presidio in San Francisco on its opening day, Sunday, July 17, 2022, from 10 am to 6 pm. Tunnel Tops Opening Day festivities include Presidio Pop Up food trucks, DIY picnics, art, and a National...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man Rescued at San Francisco's China Beach

A fisherman was rescued at San Francisco’s China Beach Saturday afternoon after high tides caught him off guard. Video from the scene showed a rescue team bringing the man to safety. The man told officials that he was fishing but forgot his glasses and didn't notice how fast the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
64K+
Followers
23K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy