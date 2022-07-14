ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

In Ukraine war, a race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Drone camera footage defines much of the public’s view of the war in Ukraine: grenades quietly dropped on unwitting soldiers, eerie flights over silent, bombed-out cities, armor and outposts exploding in fireballs.

Never in the history of warfare have drones been used as intensively as in Ukraine, where they often play an outsized role in who lives and dies. Russians and Ukrainians alike depend heavily on unmanned aerial vehicles to pinpoint enemy positions and guide their hellish artillery strikes.

But after months of fighting, the drone fleets of both sides are depleted, and they are racing to build or buy the kind of jamming-resistant, advanced drones that could offer a decisive edge.

The urgency was reflected by the White House’s disclosure Monday that it has information that Iran will be rushing “up to several hundred” unmanned aerial vehicles to Moscow’s aid. Iranian-supplied drones have effectively penetrated U.S.-supplied Saudi and Emirati air-defense systems in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Ukraine wants the means “to strike at Russian command and control facilities at a significant distance,” Bendett said.

The demand for off-the-shelf consumer models remains intense in Ukraine, as do efforts to modify amateur drones to make them more resistant to jamming. Both sides are crowdfunding to replace battlefield losses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qtIa2_0gfmO1JI00
Vadym’s drone sits on the grass in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

“The number we need is immense,” a senior Ukrainian official, Yuri Shchygol, told reporters Wednesday, detailing the first results of a new fundraising campaign called “Army of Drones.” He said Ukraine is initially seeking to purchase 200 NATO-grade military drones but requires 10 times more.

Outgunned Ukrainian fighters complain that they simply don’t have the military-grade drones needed to defeat Russian jamming and radio-controlled hijacking. The civilian models most Ukrainians rely on are detected and defeated with relative ease. And it’s not uncommon for Russian artillery to rain down on their operators within minutes of a drone being detected.

Compared with the war’s early months, Bendett now sees less evidence of Russian drones getting shot down. “The Ukrainians are on the ropes,” he said.

Adding to the defenders’ woes: The Ukrainian hero of the war’s early weeks, the Turkish-made Bayraktar TB-2 laser-guided, bomb-dropping drone, has become less effective in the face of denser Russian air and electronic defenses in eastern Ukraine. It was the star of many a patriotic Ukrainian video.

“Russians are in a much better position because they fly long-range drones” designed to evade electronic countermeasures, a Ukrainian air reconnaissance unit leader recently told Associated Press journalists outside Bakhmut near the front lines.

On the ground, Russia’s more plentiful electronic warfare units can cut off drone pilots’ communications, interrupt live video and drop the vehicle from the sky or, if it has homing technology, force it to retreat.

Hence the need for advanced drones that can survive radio interference and GPS jamming and rely on satellite communications and other technologies for control and navigation.

Ukraine’s most urgent need is for drones able to help newly arriving longer-range Western artillery hit distant targets, said Marine Capt.-Lt. Maksym Muzyka, a founder of UA Dynamics, a Ukrainian drone maker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iws0r_0gfmO1JI00
Oleg flies a drone while testing it on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

In mid-June, a top adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy specified in a tweet listing various desired armaments that Ukraine needs 1,000 drones if it is to end the war.

The Russian stock of long-range military drones exceeds Ukraine’s, but Kremlin supplies are also diminished. Russian troops also fly a lot of $2,000 off-the-shelf quadcopters — often supplied by soldiers’ relatives and volunteers, according to social media posts tracked by drone researcher Faine Greenwood.

A Russian deputy prime minister who oversees Kremlin arms industries lamented in a TV interview last month that prewar drone development was not more robust. Yuri Borisov also said Russia was stepping up manufacture of a wide range of drones “although it can’t be done instantaneously.”

Russia has lost about 50 of its most plentiful model of drone, the Orlan-10, but apparently has dozens or scores more, Bendett said.

A new report from Britain’s RUSI think tank puts the current average lifespan of a Ukrainian drone at roughly a week. Russian electronic warfare units are “imposing significant limitations on Ukrainian reconnaissance in depth” — and Ukraine desperately needs radar-seeking killer drones that can destroy them.

As it stands, Russian forces are “generally able to bring accurate artillery fire down on (Ukrainian) targets three to five minutes” after a reconnaissance drone has identified them.

The war is unlikely to produce more tales of civilian drone operators like the teen whose off-the-shelf surveillance drone helped the Ukrainian military devastate a Russian armored column moving toward the capital, Kyiv, in the week after the Feb. 24 invasion. Operating those drones on today’s front lines is terribly risky.

A Ukrainian drone operator who goes by the call sign Maverick said his fellow pilots often go deep behind enemy lines. Otherwise their drones lack the range to correct Ukrainian artillery fire. That puts them constantly in the sights of enemy artillery.

The U.S. and other Western allies have shipped hundreds of drones, including an unspecified number of “kamikaze” Switchblade 600s that carry tank-piercing warheads. They can fly at 70 mph and use artificial intelligence to track targets. But their range is limited, and they can only stay aloft about 40 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vlW9i_0gfmO1JI00
Vadym’s drone flies in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Potentially of greater utility for reaching Russian ammunition dumps and command posts are the 121 advanced military drones called Phoenix Ghosts that the U.S. acquired for Ukraine in May.

Their specifications are mostly secret, but they can fly for six hours, destroy armored vehicles and have infrared cameras for night missions, said retired Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula, a board member of Aevex Aerospace, the manufacturer.

Other drones similarly suited to reconnaissance and artillery spotting include Ukraine’s homegrown Furia, each of which costs $25,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jJbRA_0gfmO1JI00
Ukrainian servicemen correcting artillery fire by drone at the frontline near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

About 70 percent of the roughly 200 Furias that Ukraine purchased after Russia initiated hostilities in 2014 have been downed, said Artem Vyunnyk, CEO of the manufacturer, Athlon Avia. Production is resuming at a new factory, he said, but domestic suppliers alone can’t begin to fill Ukraine’s drone gap.

The Ukrainian military’s General Staff did not respond to questions about the unmanned aerial vehicles it seeks from allies. Pentagon spokeswoman Jessica Maxwell also declined to comment on Ukraine’s drone requests.

But Shchygol, the head of Ukraine’s state service for special communication, made it clear Wednesday that priorities include “kamikaze” drones and models capable of surviving Russia’s thick electronic warfare curtain.

The first missiles fired at an enemy by a U.S. drone came in 2001 against the Taliban in Afghanistan. Since then, drones have become integral to modern warfare, including in the Syrian civil war and the brief but intense 2020 war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karbakh region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ST9q_0gfmO1JI00
A Switchblade 600 loitering missile drone manufactured by AeroVironment is displayed at the Eurosatory arms show in Villepinte, north of Paris, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Their proliferation has spawned an entire industry devoted to countermeasures.

Anti-drone equipment supplied to Ukraine by Western companies include gear that can identify not just a drone’s location but its make and model based on the radio frequencies it uses. It then knows how best to disable the drone.

The ever more complex electromagnetic cat-and-mouse game makes Ukraine the world’s latest crucible of military technology innovation.

“Everybody now wants drones, special drones, unjammable and whatsoever,” said Thorsten Chmielus, CEO of the Germany company Aaronia, which has contributed technology to Ukraine.

The rapid advancement leads to his nightmare: “Everybody will have millions of drones that can’t be defeated.”

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Russian Military Is Bombing Ukraine With Grenades in Plastic Cups

A video posted in a pro-Russian Telegram channel shows Russian soldiers dropping a grenade in a plastic cup from a drone. It’s a cheap and, sometimes, effective improvised explosive device that puts a little delay on a grenade before it hits the ground. It’s also a bizarre scene from...
MILITARY
The Independent

Voices: Russia is about to play its most dangerous cards – and the west is not ready

A few weeks ago, the US bank JP Morgan offered an apocalyptic warning that barely made a ripple outside the financial press. It said that if Russia completely halted oil exports, the shock to the world economy could be so large it would instantly quadruple the price of oil to nearly $400 a barrel. Right now, it’s hovering at around $100 a barrel.Since the world is still heavily reliant on oil, the shock to the world economy would be far worse than during the 1970s – and plunge us into a deep recession.But there’s more. This week, Russia also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Russian journalist who protested invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner in live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, lawyer reveals

A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner during a live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, her lawyer has revealed. Ukrainian-born Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, dubbed the 'bravest women on television', was detained by Russian police on Sunday and her location...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#Military Equipment#Eastern Ukraine#Russians#Ukrainians#The White House#Iranian#Saudi#Emirati
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Business Insider

The future looks bleak for Russia's struggling navy

What future does the Russian Navy have? While Russia's naval forces have played an important role in the war their performance has been, at best, mixed. The Russian Navy has successfully blockaded ports and launched missiles against targets across Ukraine, but along the way it lost its Black Sea flagship, lost one of its most important amphibious warfare vessels, failed to ensure control of Snake Island, and failed to prosecute decisive amphibious operations in the Ukrainian littoral.
MILITARY
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Turkey Cuts NATO Membership Deal With Finland, Sweden

In this photo provided by the Swedish Armed Forces on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, troops prepare in the Baltic Sea region. Sweden is stepping up its defense activities in the Baltic Sea due to “a deteriorating security situation” as Russia and NATO conduct military operations in the area. The Swedish armed forces said Tuesday that it initiated a “high-readiness action” in the southeastern and southern Baltic Sea due to the “current, extensive military activity” in the region. (Joel Thungren/Swedish Armed Forces/TT via AP). Swedish Armed ForcesTurkey agreed to allow Finland and Sweden to join NATO in exchange for concessions on Kurdish resistance groups.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

It's the American artillery, stupid

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s operational pause has more to do with the effectiveness of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, than resting his troops. They don’t have a counter. The battlefield is no longer entirely tilted in Russia’s favor. Surprise is bad in combat. Putin...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Don’t interrupt me’: Russian ambassador snaps at UK reporter

The Russian ambassador snapped at a Sky News reporter when things turned tense during an interview about the war in Ukraine.Andrei Kelin told Dermot Murnaghan he would stop the interview if he continued to “interrupt” the answers he was giving. “Don't interrupt me,” the ambassador said. “We have an agreement. If you will continue to interrupt me, I will stop the interview.”Kelin made the comment after Murnaghan suggested Russia is shelling civilians in Ukraine.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine news live: Russia withdraws troops from Snake IslandWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
EUROPE
Newsweek

Watch: Ukrainian Forces Reportedly Take Out 2 Russian Uragan MRLS

Ukrainian forces took out two Russian Uragan multiple rocket launcher vehicles, as purportedly seen in footage released by the Ukrainian military. The footage was obtained Wednesday from the 28th Mechanized Brigade, also known as the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign, of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, along with a short statement saying: "Two less of the enemy's 'Uragans.'
MILITARY
Reuters

Iran's military warns U.S. against threats to use force

July 15 (Reuters) - The Iranian military warned the United States and Israel on Friday against threatening Iran with force, Iranian media reported, after U.S. President Joe Biden said he would use force as a last resort to prevent Tehran getting a nuclear weapon.
MILITARY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy