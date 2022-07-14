‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ on Disney+ Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and More

Photo: Disney+

So far 2022 has introduced us to Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel. There’s one more brand new Marvel Studios hero on the way, and you are going to love her when she’s angry. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the next Marvel Studios series, and it promises to be unlike any other show Marvel has made up until now.

Starring Tatiana Maslany as the jade giantess, She-Hulk is a half hour legal comedy that aims to bring the funny and the action. And unlike most Marvel shows we’ve seen, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has a much longer run. Get ready to spend the next few months hanging out with She-Hulk on Wednesdays. But when does She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debut, and how many episodes are in the season? And what if you’re here because you’re confused and think She-Hulk is the Hulk’s wife or daughter? She’s his cousin, BTW. Anyway — here’s everything we know about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+.

When will She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiere on Disney+?

Marvel Studios will premiere She-Hulk on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.

Who is in the She-Hulk cast?

Tatiana Maslany stars as Jennifer Walters, a.k.a. She-Hulk. Mark Ruffalo reprises his MCU role as Jennifer’s cousin Bruce Banner, a.k.a. the Hulk.

Photo: Disney+

MCU actors Tim Roth and Benedict Wong will also appear on the series as their film characters, Abomination and Wong, respectively. The series will introduce Jameela Jamil into the cinematic universe as She-Hulk’s main rival Titania. Additionally, Ginger Gonzaga will play Jennifer’s bestie Nikki. The rest of the cast includes Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, and Jon Bass.

How many episodes are in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+?

After a year and a half of six-episode runs, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will pull from the WandaVision playbook and air 9 half-hour episodes, one per week starting in the summer and running through the fall.

Episode 1: August 17, 2022

Episode 2: August 24, 2022

Episode 3: August 31, 2022

Episode 4: September 7, 2022

Episode 5: September 14, 2022

Episode 6: September 21, 2022

Episode 7: September 28, 2022

Episode 8: October 5, 2022

Episode 9: October 12, 2022

It’s always possible that She-Hulk will premiere with more than one episode, like WandaVision did. As of now, though, we can expect to hang with Shulkie on Wednesdays for a while.

What is She-Hulk about? Who is She-Hulk?

After attorney Jennifer Walters was gunned down in her driveway (that’s what happens when you represent a mob informant), her cousin Bruce Banner quickly gave her a blood transfusion in order to save her life. Unfortunately (or fortunately?) for Jen, her cousin was the Hulk. The transfusion changed Jennifer Walters, turning her into the super strong She-Hulk.

Photo: Disney+

She-Hulk made her debut in November 1979’s Savage She-Hulk #1, an issue written by Stan Lee with art by John Buscema. Yeah, She-Hulk is a legit Stan Lee creation — the second-to-last character he ever created for Marvel, too. The circumstances surrounding her creation, however, are a bit odd. She-Hulk was created around the halfway point of CBS’s Incredible Hulk TV series. Around that time, Marvel was worried that the network would create a female Hulk similar to how The Bionic Woman spun out of The Six Million Dollar Man. If that happened, Marvel wouldn’t own the rights to that character. In order to beat CBS to the punch, Marvel cranked out Savage She-Hulk #1.

That makes it sound like She-Hulk was meant to be a cheap cash-in character, but that’s not what happened. Starting with issue #2 of Savage She-Hulk, series writer David Anthony Kraft and artist Mike Vosburg gave Jennifer Walters a strong personality, a unique setting, and a solid cast of supporting characters. As soon as her solo series ended two years later, She-Hulk moved to team books where she enjoyed lengthy stints on the Avengers and the Fantastic Four.

Since then, She-Hulk has starred in a number of genre-defying, fan favorite, critically-acclaimed solo series by — to name but a few creators —John Byrne, Dan Slott and Juan Bobillo, and Charles Soule and Javier Pulido. Over the decades, She-Hulk has become a standout character in her own right, both as a team player and a solo hero.

Photo: Disney+

Who directed and wrote She-Hulk?

Jessica Gao (Rick & Morty) serves as the series’ head writer. Dana Schwartz, Melissa Hunter, Cody Ziglar, Kara Brown, and Zeb Wells are also credited as writers. She-Hulk will be directed by Kat Coiro (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Anu Valia (Never Have I Ever).

What are the She-Hulk filming locations?

Filming on She-Hulk took place primarily at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, the same studio where Marvel films all of its films and shows. Some scenes were shot in Los Angeles, which makes sense since She-Hulk often resides on the west coast. Filming was delayed due to COVID-19; it began in March 2021 and ran until August 2021.

Is there a She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer?

There is a She-Hulk trailer — but just keep in mind that this CG is almost certainly unfinished.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17.