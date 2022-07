EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first of six defendants has been sentenced to prison for his role in the murder of Jesus Avila after he was left to die in a burning vehicle. KVOE reports that on Friday, July 15, one of six defendants in the Jesus Avila murder case - Armando Nunez - has been sentenced to prison following a guilty plea.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO