If you've already decided you want to go big on your next laptop, consider the 16-inch MacBook Pro. We gave it a score of 92 in our review, and we didn't find too much to knock it for. However, it's pretty pricey with its $2,499 starting price. But right now you can pick it up for $250 less at Amazon as the online retailer has knocked the price of the 512GB version down to $2,249. That's the best price we've seen it, and you can get the discount on their the silver or space gray model.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO