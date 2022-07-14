ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, TX

SEVERE WEATHER ALERT

 4 days ago

Severe Weather Alert Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 12:26 PM CDT by NWS Houston/Galveston TX. Alert: At 1225 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from near...

LAKE CONROE DROWNING UPDATE

On July 16, 2022, at approximately 2:05 PM, the Montgomery County (MC) Dispatch Center received a 911 call in reference to a male who was swimming in the area just south of the FM 1097 bridge near the Bentwater Subdivision. The caller stated the male had jumped off his pontoon boat to swim and as the boat drifted further away he began to struggle. The caller then reported they lost sight of the male and immediately called 911. Family members of the male jumped into the water and located the victim, pulling him onto the boat.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
MAN DIES ON LAKE CONROE

Just after 3 pm Montgomery County Precinct 1 Lake Patrol responded to an area near Ayers Island for a reported drowning. When the first patrol boat arrived the family had a male on the boat doing CPR. A Precinct 1 Deputy took over CPR until North Montgomery County FireBoat arrived. At that time he was transferred to their boat with CPR continuing and transported to shore. There MCHD medics worked for close to 45-minutes before declaring him deceased. The family, from the Humble area, were on a rented pontoon boat and the male had been swimming when he became distressed and was pulled to the boat. He did not have a life vest on. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
RACE ENDS IN FIRERY CRASH

Just after 1 am Sunday morning calls came into the 911 center reporting two cars had been racing on I-69 feeder north of FM 1485 and one had crashed and was on fire. East Montgomery County Fire and Porter Fire responded. Just south of Roman Forest the y found a Honda Accord fully involved in fire and spreading to the trees. They were able to extinguish the car but the trees took some effort. Witnesses told DPS that two vehicles had been racing. Just before Tivola one vehicle braked hard and hit the concrete median going from the feeder to Loop 494 and Tavola. They said the vehicle continued several hundred yards and crashed into the trees. A male jumped out and ran east toward Tavola. He was not found. A license plate found on the scene showed the car was registered in Houston.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
SHOOTER IDENTIFIED IN FRIDAY NIGHT HOMICIDE IN PINEHURST

At 11:45 pm Friday as detectives worked the scene of the officer-involved shooting in Magnolia another call came in for a shooting just down the road. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Precinct 5 Constables responded to the scene. They arrived at Mike’s Grocery #5 in the 30200 block of SH 249 to find a white male deceased. A witness said an altercation outside the store and a black male on a bicycle shot him. Units started to fan out and a short time later they were able to locate and detain the shooter. He is identified as Daniel David-Joseph Ryan,22, of 33202 Rolling Wood in Pinehurst. He has been charged with murder and remains in the Montgomery County Jail on a $150,000 bond. Daniel has been handled multiple times in Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
MAN ON THE RUN AFTER CRASH

245AM-DPS is searching for a male who fled the scene of a crash near Roman Forest and I-69. Witnesses say two vehicles were racing when one crashed. The only thing witnesses saw was a male as he ran east into Tavola. It was dark and they were unable to describe him. If you reside in Tavola and see a male who possibly has injuries consistent with a crash call 911.
ROMAN FOREST, TX
MAGNOLIA OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING UPDATE

At approximately 6:30 pm Montgomery County dispatchers took a call in reference to a male not acting right at the Executive Inn on FM 1488 in Magnolia. As units were en route dispatchers learned from the hotel management that the male in the room did have a weapon and had displayed it. Magnolia Police along with Montgomery County Deputies, Precinct 5 Deputies, and DPS arrived at the scene. The male would not exit the room. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Mental Health arrived on the scene and spent close to an hour trying to talk him out. Just before 8:30 pm, he exited the room with a shotgun pointed at officers. Several officers fired on the male. The male was hit in the leg and abdomen. He was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands in critical condition.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
HOMICIDE ON SH 249

At 11:45 pm Friday as detectives worked the scene of the officer-involved shooting in Magnolia another call came in for a shooting just down the road. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Precinct 5 Constables responded to the scene. They arrived at Mike’s Grocery #5 in the 30200 block of SH 249 to find a white male deceased. A witness said an altercation outside the store and a black male on a bicycle shot him. Units started to fan out and a short time later they were able to locate and detain the shooter. The name of the victim has not yet been released.
MAGNOLIA, TX
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 SRT TEAM DOES EARLY MORNING RAID

One of Constable Hayden’s Community Policing improvements, when elected, was to build a website that would allow the public to able to provide tips and information to Deputies anonymously. Following up on one of these tips opened an investigation that today, lead to a felony arrest as well as the finding of drugs and stolen items. After weeks of investigation, Pct. 4 Criminal Investigation Division secured a search warrant for a residence in the 23000 block of Wildwood Oaks Dr. in New Caney, TX. which involved nine travel trailers at the location. Friday morning, bright and early, Pct. 4 Deputies served the warrant. During the warrant service, they recovered methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana along with several suspected stolen vehicles in various stages of being stripped. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Auto Theft Task Force also assisted on the scene by helping to identify several stripped cars, and recovering auto parts, and frames from vehicles. Deputies arrested Amy Michelle McCutchen at the location, she was charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. During the search, a small blue car pulled up and then fled the scene. Deputies were able to stop it. Michael Eugene Smith was arrested. He is charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, and reckless driving. During the investigation, it was learned that he was in possession of narcotics at his home on M T Blvd. in New Caney. A search warrant was secured and Friday night deputies moved in on that location. At his home, they recovered 1,262 grams of meth(1.25 kilos), two semi-automatic handguns one of which was stolen from Pasadena, and 14 ounces of marijuana. As deputies were on the MT Blvd scene a man with a bicycle walked right through the yard the deputies were in. He said he was taking a shortcut through the woods to FM 1485. After running his name he was found to be a wanted sex offender from Harris County and was also arrested.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

