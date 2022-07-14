California Is The First State In U.S. To Delay School Start Times

California becomes the first in the nation to push back start times for schools.

According to a 2019 law, schools will be required to start no earlier 8:30 AM. The earliest public middle schools can start is 8:00 am.

The law was passed to fight sleep deprivation among students.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it can lead to teens being overweight, lack of daily physical activity and taking on unhealthy behaviors like drinking, smoking tobacco and using illicit drugs.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that middle and high schools start at 8:30 a.m. or later.

The CDC recommends 8 to 10 hours of sleep per night for 13- to 18-year-olds.