ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Is The First State In U.S. To Delay School Start Times

By Marty Golingan
Newsradio 600 KOGO
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hBTEc_0gfmK46J00

California becomes the first in the nation to push back start times for schools.

According to a 2019 law, schools will be required to start no earlier 8:30 AM. The earliest public middle schools can start is 8:00 am.

The law was passed to fight sleep deprivation among students.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it can lead to teens being overweight, lack of daily physical activity and taking on unhealthy behaviors like drinking, smoking tobacco and using illicit drugs.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that middle and high schools start at 8:30 a.m. or later.

The CDC recommends 8 to 10 hours of sleep per night for 13- to 18-year-olds.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsradio 600 KOGO

California's Oldest Living Resident Dies

Mila Mangold was 114 years old when she passed away on July 2, 2022. She held the title of being the oldest living person in the entire state, the second oldest citizen of the United States, and the seventh oldest person in the world. This long-time resident of Berkeley had lived to see many things change. According to The Mercury News, Mangold had seen horse and buggy’s replaced by cars and witnessed many other historical events that the rest of us only read about.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsradio 600 KOGO

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In California

Alcatraz Island isbeing credited as the most historic landmark in California. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most historic landmark in each state, which included the maximum security prison turned museum as the top choice for California. "What did Al Capone, 'Machine Gun' Kelly, and Alvin Karpis (aka “Public...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego, CA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

 https://kogo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy