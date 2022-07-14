ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midvale, OH

Midvale water customers express opposition to private company taking over system

By Nancy Molnar, The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20nkzS_0gfmIANq00

MIDVALE — A community information meeting about the future of the village water system revealed opposition to having a private company own the utility.

The crowd that filled Midvale Elementary School's gym on Wednesday evening included several people who spoke against having Aqua Ohio take over the system, which is under orders from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to reduce iron and manganese .

Jim Ford, a former councilman, presented petitions with 342 signatures of people who do not want the village to sell the system and do not want meters installed.

More: Midvale water board narrows options for reducing iron and manganese in supply

More: Ohio EPA tells Midvale to reduce manganese in water

Village officials have been discussing the possibility of working with Aqua Ohio to help make water treatment enhancements estimated to cost $2.6 million. The village has received $1 million from the federal government for the project.

The Ohio EPA will eventually require all customers to have meters, said Village Administrator Brian Anderson. At present, only Midvale's commercial customers and all customers in Roswell are metered. The village would need to comply with Ohio EPA terms to obtain loans from the agency to pay for water treatment improvements.

Anderson also said a water rate increase is inevitable for the system's 900 customers in Midvale, Brightwood, Roswell and Barnhill.

Resident Rick Risher said a private company would have to give a reasonable rate of return to its investors, in addition to paying operating costs. He asked how much rates would increase under Aqua Ohio.

Keith Nutter, area manager of Aqua Ohio, said the company has not done enough research to know what rates would be.

After the meeting, he told Risher the company's average monthly bill for 4,500 gallons is $44 a month. Midvale customers now pay $26 a month.

Nutter told the audience that Aqua Ohio can help Midvale. He said the capital investment needed to upgrade the village water plant could be shared among the system's 148,000 water customers.

But a man from the audience responded that the reverse would also be true as money from Midvale's customers would go into the system serving those 148,000 customers elsewhere. He urged other customers to research private ownership of water systems on the internet.

Nutter outlined options for Aqua Ohio's potential involvement with Midvale's water system. The company could buy, own, operate and maintain the system. Alternately, the village could lease the system to Aqua, which would operate and maintain it.

He said the village and Aqua could collaborate on the purchase or lease price, capital investment needs, rates, employee retention and other terms and conditions.

The company could seek loans and grants for system improvements.

Aqua Ohio provides water to Massillon, Lake Mohawk and other Ohio communities. The private company is publicly traded and regulated by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.

Nutter said the next steps in the process could be:

• The village would consider having Aqua study the water system's infrastructure, finances and operations.

• The company would return to the village with a proposal on potential options.

• The village would decide whether to explore working with Aqua.

Three regional options for Midvale's water system have been eliminated, according to Steven Hamit, regional manager of the Thrasher Group in Canton. He said the Tuscarawas County Metropolitan Sewer District has declined to operate and maintain Midvale's water system because it does not have enough employees. He said New Philadelphia does not want to connect to Midvale. And the three-member Board of Public Affairs decided not to pursue a contract with the Twin City Water and Sewer District, Hamit said. The board, also known as the water board, dissolved after Anderson was hired as administrator in April.

Village Council is planning to table any discussion about the water system at its meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. today, until a larger facility can be reserved. The future special meeting about the water system will be announced. Council will meet today in the park pavilion.

Reach Nancy at 330-364-8402 or nancy.molnar@timesreporter.com.

On Twitter: @nmolnarTR

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Midvale water customers express opposition to private company taking over system

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtuz.com

First Round of OneOhio Settlement Distributed

Nick McWilliams reporting – Funds are being distributed around the state for the initial payments of the OneOhio settlement. The $808 million settlement was agreed to last year, which drug distributors will pay over an 18-year period due to their role in the opioid epidemic. The first round came...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Massillon, OH
City
Midvale, OH
Local
Ohio Business
whbc.com

2 Fatalities in Stark Bring Count Up to 18

CANTON and TUSCARAWAS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was a deadly weekend on Stark County highways. 62-year-old Douglas Fahrni of Apple Creek was killed on Route 30 in Tuscarawas Township Saturday night when he was struck head-on by a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the freeway.
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: 30-Percent Increase in Cases Across State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You’ll be hearing more mask and booster advice again in the near future. That’s because coronavirus cases are up to levels not seen in Ohio since February. The state health department reported over 24,000 new weekly cases this week. That’s...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Private Company#Water Board#Aqua Ohio#Ohio Epa#Roswell
WKYC

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan lifts downtown Akron curfew on Sunday, July 17

On Sunday, July 17, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan signed an executive order lifting the curfew previously placed in downtown Akron. As protests and demonstrations for the police officer-involved fatal shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker have begun to lessen, Akron is planning on lifting its curfew. Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan has...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Canton, Stark Health Spraying for Mosquitoes Next Week

CANTON and JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s mosquito spraying next week, ahead of Hall of Fame Enshrinement activities beginning in about two weeks. Canton City Public Health will kill mosquitoes between Monday night and the following Wednesday night. Also, parts of Perry, Jackson and...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Columbiana County farm seriously damaged in fire (photos)

CHAMBERSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - At least eight fire departments were called out Friday afternoon to battle a huge farm fire in Columbiana County. 19 News affiliate WKBN reports that three barns were destroyed in the blaze at Whiteleather family farm. The Sandy Creek Joint Fire District said the fire happened...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
whbc.com

Top Ice Cream Spots In Stark County

07/15/22 – Jordan Miller is joined by Allison Gromofsky of Visit Canton. Sunday is National ice Cream day and Allison is the perfect person to break down where to get the sweets. Stark County has a wide variety of local spots that the community supports and loves. Take a listen, take a pick, and enjoy some ice cream!
STARK COUNTY, OH
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Medina County, OH, Reports Case of EHV-1

On July 13, the Ohio State Department of Agriculture confirmed a horse in Medina County, Ohio, tested positive for equine herpesvirus type 1 (EHV-1). The horse presented with respiratory signs but no neurologic signs, and the boarding facility where it resides is under voluntary quarantine. To read the alert and...
Your Radio Place

Man arrested after a two county chase that ended in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – An incident that began in Belmont County led to a two county pursuit and standoff that ended in Zanesville Sunday night. According to the Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol, a man reportedly rear-ended a a car in Belmont County and fled the scene. The pursuit started in Guernsey County on I-70 eastbound and ended up at the off-ramp for Underwood Street in Zanesville after officers spiked the cars tires and the vehicle then stopped. A standoff then took place for about two hours and the man was then pulled from the car and arrested. The patrol said the 40-year-old driver from Pennsylvania was the only person in the vehicle. He’s currently at Genesis and will be formally charged once he is released. The Patrol was assisted by the Zanesville Police Department and Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.
ZANESVILLE, OH
whbc.com

SCSO, OVI Task Force Checkpoints in Canton Friday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and the county OVI Task force with a couple of sobriety checkpoints Friday in the city of Canton. They’ll be setting up along East Tusc near Cherry Avenue and on Raff Road, just south of West Tusc.
CANTON, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy