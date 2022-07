Change can be hard, but as the Greek Philosopher Heraclitus said, “change is the only constant.” When reflecting on this quote, I am reminded that change is often coupled with the promise of a future. Alexandria City Public Schools is preparing for change as Superintendent Dr. Gregory C. Hutchings, Ed.D. officially steps down on Aug. 31. As the division’s School Board chair, I can assure you that the board’s expectation for leadership that embodies vision, integrity and passion will not falter and that our commitment to racial equity in education will continue with vigilance and fervor.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO