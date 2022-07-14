ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RHUGT: Tamra Judge Alleges Denise Richards Tried to Hook Up With Her

By Allison Crist
E! News
E! News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Tamra Judge "Surprised" She Hit It Off With Brandi Glanville. The great Real Housewives of Beverly Hills debate is back—but this time, an O.C. resident is involved. Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards' alleged affair dominated much of the Bravo series' 10th season, and while Denise has always maintained that no...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 50

Brian Mickle
2d ago

An everyone wonders why this country is in the shape it is right now. Well here you go,absolutely no decency left in the world . An if you can’t be decent adult you’ll never be a decent parent!!

Reply(1)
19
my opinion
2d ago

Who cares. This trash is like 60yrs old and is out here gossiping for attention. So what Denise tried to hook up with you. Keep it to yourself and actually take it as a compliment. Not a chance to bring someone down and get attention. It’s obvious your husband doesn’t give you enough attention. Period.

Reply
20
Michael George
2d ago

If this nonsense is even true, who cares? I certainly wouldn't broadcast to a nation who I've slept with and who I haven't

Reply
13
