DALLAS (KDAF) — What to do with $25,000? A new car, boat, super fun vacation abroad, Vegas trip? Only you, the reader, know the right answer. However, someone down in South Texas is soon going to be making a decision on what to do with that kind of cash. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning ticket for the Thursday night Cash Five drawing was sold in San Antonio!

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO