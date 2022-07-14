“Big Brother 24” Week 1 Recap

Click here to read the full article. The IOC announced today that the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles will be held July 21 through August 6. The web site notes that that start date is only 2195 days away. NBC locked in the full media rights for games in 2028 and 2032 at prices set in 2014. The Games have been a key strategic pillar for NBCU over the past three decades. Ironically, the Olympic Channel, which NBCUniversal launched five years ago as a destination for its Olympic programming, is going dark on September 30. For the most recent games, the network divided its TV coverage between the NBC broadcast flagship, USA Network, The Olympics Channel and Peacock. More from DeadlineFriday Ratings: 'WWE SmackDown' Tops A Night Of Reruns As Summer Kicks In'Desus & Mero': Late-Night Duo Split & End Showtime Series After 4 SeasonsUTA Gets New Investor As Private Equity Firm EQT Buys Stake From InvestcorpBest of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO