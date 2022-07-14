ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Ex-Cowboy Deion Samders: 'No Beef' With Nick Saban

By Timm Hamm
It appears whatever issues the two coaches had between each other has subsided.

Recently, Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban alleged that Jackson State University and coach Deion Sanders had "paid a million dollars" to steal recruit Travis Hunter from Florida State.

Sanders took exception with the comment and it caused a public feud between the two.

That appears to be long gone now, as on Tuesday, Sanders teased his new commercial with Saban with a brief video and the title, "Two GOATs, one duck, no beef" and included comical emojis.

The "no beef" comment clearly indicates there is no controversy existing between the two, but as recruiting continues for both programs and around the country, anything can happen.

Hunter was an elite recruit - some media outlets had him as the No. 1 overall recruit for the class of 2022 - and was committed to Florida State for nearly two years.

The 6-1, 165-pound cornerback from Suwanee, Georgia is considered a generational talent by many, and de-committed from Florida State and committed to Sanders and Jackson State on the first day of the early signing period.

Now he'll be playing for and coached by arguably the greatest cornerback to come out of Florida State and a Pro Football Hall of Famer in Sanders.

