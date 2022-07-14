ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoosier Favorite No. 10? Picking Favorite Indiana Basketball Players, One Number At a Time

By Haley Jordan
 4 days ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome back to our summer series where Hoosier basketball fans can vote on their favorite Indiana players to ever wear each number. Today, we resume with all the best to wear No. 10.

Every day we're going to give you four choices along with a short player bio to pick your favorite Hoosier who wore a certain number.

Here are your four No. 10 jersey choices in alphabetical order so that we're not showing bias. Be sure to take the poll below via Twitter.

(Editor's Note: We'll take results for 48 hours on the poll and then share results on this story the next day, so keep coming back to see the results.)

Tony Freeman (1986-87)

Tony Freeman from Westchester, Ill. only played for Indiana for one season, but it certainly was memorable. Freeman played in 16 games for 35 points, but the guard helped the Hoosiers earn their way to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Indiana played its first four games close to home with plenty of cream and crimson support before advancing to the Final Four held in New Orleans, La. Indiana first beat University of Nevada, Las Vegas by four points and then Syracuse by Keith Smart's game-winning shot to win the NCAA title.

This was former head coach Bob Knight's third national championship and Indiana's fifth overall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jeHUu_0gfmAh2100
Tony Freeman USA Today

Rob Phinisee (2018-22)

Former guard Rob Phinisee wore No. 10 for three seasons before swapping to No. 1 taking over the number for Al Durham who transferred to Providence.

Although Phinisee grew up in enemy territory in Lafayette, Ind., he came to Indiana where he started off his Hoosiers career with a bang. Phinisee started 29 out of 32 games his freshman season and eventually worked his way up to team captain in his junior season.

This past season, Phinisee had to miss 10 games due to a lingering right foot injury. Despite the adversity, Phinisee played his career-best game against Purdue inside the Hall. He dropped a career-best 20 points and hit the game winning three-pointer with 16 seconds left against the Boilermakers.

After the victory, fans stormed the court and thrust Phinisee into the air in celebration.

Phinisee has since transferred to Cincinnati for the upcoming season.

Mark Robinson (1988-90)

Mark Robinson from Van Nuys, Calif. played 50 games as a Hoosier totaling 174 points and 600 minutes of play.

Scroll to Continue

The forward helped his team to a Sweet 16 appearance under former head coach Bob Knight. Indiana was sent home by Seton Hall losing 78-65. The next season, Indiana lost to California in the first round by just two points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04wSTv_0gfmAh2100
Mark Robinson IU Athletics

Roderick Wilmont (2003-07)

Guard Roderick Wilmont from Miramar, Fla., put in 2,343 minutes for Indiana shooting 40.3 percent from the field and 60.3 percent from the charity stripe.

During Wilmont's time on the team, the guard and company made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2006 before getting beat by Gonzaga and the second round once again the following season until being sent home by UCLA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d1Rg1_0gfmAh2100
Roderick Wilmont USA Today

All-time No. 10's at Indiana

Here are all of the players who have worn No. 10 at Indiana:

  • Rob Phinisee — (2018-22)
  • Johnny Jager — (2016-18)
  • Ryan Burton — (2014-16)
  • Evan Gordon — (2013-14)
  • Jonny Marlin — (2012-13)
  • Will Sheehey — (2010-14) *Sheehey wore No. 0 for his junior and senior season. He was the winner of our Hoosier Favorite No. 0? contest earning 71.2 percent of the votes.
  • Roderick Wilmont — (2003-07)
  • Antwaan Randle El — (1998-99)
  • Mark Robinson — (1988-90)
  • Tony Freeman — (1986-87)
  • Charles Vaughn — (1949-50)
  • John Wallace — (1945-48)
  • Robert Goodman — (1944-45)
  • Ralph Hamilton —(1941-43, 1946-47)
  • Harold Zimmer —1939-40)
  • — (1938-39)
  • David Bowman —(1937-38)
  • Willis Hosler — (1934-37)
  • Bill Blagrave — (1929-32)
  • Donald Cooper — (1927-30)
  • Ed Farmer — (1925-27)
  • Earl Knoy — (1922-24)

Due to the NCAA's rule implemented around the 1960's, players are forbidden from wearing numbers six through nine to prevent confusion from referees to the scorers table when a player has committed a foul. We still wanted to include the list of all the Hoosiers to wear the numbers to honor their legacy.

All-time No. 6's at Indiana

Here are all of the players who have worn No. 6 at Indiana:

  • Tom Satter — (1950-51)
  • Lou Watson — (1947-50)
  • Louis Edmonds — (1945-46)
  • George Cherry — (1944-45)
  • Charles Traux — (1943-44)
  • James Birr — (1937-38)
  • Roger Ratliff — (1935-38)
  • James Strickland — (1928-30)
  • Karl Bordner — (1923-25)

All-time No. 7's at Indiana

Here are all of the players who have worn No. 7 at Indiana:

  • Eugene Ring — (1950-51)
  • Don Ritter — (1948-49)
  • Dave Walker — (1946-47)
  • Gene Johnson — (1944-45)
  • George Tipton — (1943-44)
  • John Logan — (1941-43)
  • Andy Zimmer — (1939-42)
  • Edgar Mansfield — (1938-39)
  • Joseph Platt — (1936-38)
  • Lester Stout — (1934-36)
  • Branch McCracken — (1928-30)
  • Max Lorber — (1923-25)

All-time No. 8's at Indiana

Here are all of the players who have worn No. 8 at Indiana:

  • William Garrett — (1947-51)
  • Stuart Chesnut — (1947-48)
  • Al Herman — (1946-47)
  • Bill Shepherd — (1945-46)
  • Dave Etchison — (1944-45)
  • Don Earnhart — (1943-44)
  • Bill Frey — (1939-42)
  • Richard McGaughey — (1938-39)
  • Marv Huffman — (1938-40)
  • Raymond Guard — (1936-37)
  • Joseph Platt — (1935-38)
  • Arnold Suddith — (1931-32)
  • Claron Veller — (1929-31)
  • Maurice Starr — (1926-28)
  • Elton Harrison — (1924-25)

All-time No. 9's at Indiana

Here are all of the players who have worn No. 9 at Indiana:

  • Bob Masters — (1950-52)
  • Bill Tosheff — (1949-51)
  • Jack Herron — (1943-46)
  • Bob Cowan — (1942-43)
  • Chet Francis — (1938-41)
  • Jack Stevenson — (1937-38)
  • Bob Etnire — (1934-37)
  • Joseph Zeller — (1929-32)
  • Carl Scheid — (1926-29)
  • Robert Sinks — (1923-24)

Vote for your favorite No. 10 on Twitter

You'll be able to vote on Twitter for your favorite player with each number. Here's the link to today's poll for No. 10.

