Look: Graphic Designers Share Edits of 'White Bengal' Helmets Following Announcement

By James Rapien
 4 days ago

CINCINNATI — The Bengals announced that they're adding an alternate helmet for the 2022 season on Thursday.

They didn't reveal the "White Bengal" helmet, but we do know that the team will wear one this season.

Various graphic designers have put together edits that give us an idea of what the new helmets could look like on the players. Check out some of them below.

Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (7/16): How long will Jessie Bates sit out?

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson just reported this as well, noting that Bates “has no intentions” on training camp “nor playing on the franchise tag.” That is certainly less than ideal. It’s astonishing that in the matter of a few short years the Bengals have become...
CINCINNATI, OH
