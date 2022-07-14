ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, MN

Little Falls Legion baseball team crushes St. Cloud

By Blake Bartels
Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 4 days ago

The Little Falls Legion baseball team defeated the St. Cloud Chutes, Monday, July 11, in a clean 12-2 win.

The Legion team spread around the luck at the plate, as every batter recorded at least one hit, 12 total. They were led by Hudson Filippi, who was 2-for-3, Owen Bode, who was 2-for-4 and Beau Thoma, who was 2-for-5.

Matt Filippi took the mound for the game’s entirety, only giving up two hits and striking out six batters in seven innings.

The Little Falls Legion continued their dominant streak as they shut out the St. Cloud 76’s, 11-0, Tuesday, July 12.

At the plate, Matt Filippi hit 2-for-2, with a double. Hudson Filippi and Thoma both finished 2-for-4.

Zach Gwost finished on the mound, pitching a no-hitter and striking out nine batters in five innings.

The team’s next game was Thursday, July 14, against Foley at home.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Minnesota man converts Pontiac into giant red wagon replica

A man in Minnesota transformed his Pontiac convertible into a replica of his favorite toy: a little red wagon. Allan Dregseth, 83, originally bought the car in a junkyard for $300 and then spent three months converting it. Dregseth used aluminum siding to build the wagon walls, which renders the car doors unusable, so he climbs over the edge to drive the car.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Another Minnesota Brewery is One of the Best in the Country

Minnesota is home to some great craft beers, and now another brewery here in the North Star State has just been ranked as one of the best in the country. If you're a craft beer fan, like I am, Minnesota is a great place to live. We have a TON of incredible craft breweries producing some and serving some amazing craft brews at their taprooms across the state. In fact, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says there are currently 183 craft breweries scattered around the Bold North, including several here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Foley, MN
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Sports
Little Falls, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Little Falls, MN
City
Mound, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Little Falls Legion#The St Cloud Chutes
AM 1390 KRFO

You’ve Been Watering Your Lawn Wrong Here in Minnesota

While much of Minnesota suffered through that massive drought last summer, things are better this year. But you're still probably watering your lawn wrong!. I don't know about your lawn, but the lawn in our backyard here in Rochester was pretty severely burned by last summer's drought. We had massive sections of our lawn (the portions that are directly in the afternoon sun) simply turn brown and die last year, and they didn't come back this spring.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Good News For Those Battling This Invasive Beetle Here In Minnesota

If you garden here in the #BoldNorth, you have probably noticed that there is a beetle that seems to swarm and cause massive destruction to your plants this time of year. That beetle is more than likely a Japanese Beetle, which up until this point seemed like a pest that was tough to get rid of. Minnesota Gardening, a social media page about the hobby and pastime of gardening in Minnesota recently shared some excellent news for those battling this invasive species. It appears a beetle predator has started to arrive in Minnesota, giving those who garden some hope.
Northland FAN 106.5

You Can Tour A Huge Cave In Minnesota That Has 13 Miles Of Passageways

There’s a unique county in Minnesota that doesn’t have a single lake but makes up for it with some pretty amazing stuff. The geography of the areas is what is called karst. The DNR highlighted the county today as part of Natural Rock Day. Karst geography is basically a porous landscape that can’t hold surface water. The area is mostly porous limestone, which causes water to form springs and caves and not lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

[VIDEO]People Not From Minnesota Try to Pronounce Town Names

Moving around the Midwest can be challenging when you don't know how to pronounce some of the town names in the area. It's a little embarrassing when you are around people who are from the area, like born and raised there and they look at you like "how can you not know how to pronounce this"? But, sometimes it can be difficult. There are a lot of Native American names in certain areas like Wisconsin, but once you know, you don't have an issue, but initially, it's difficult.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
boreal.org

Be Aware of Beach Advisories Along North Shore

DULUTH, Minn. – With hot weather expected the next several days, beaches in the Northland should be busy. There could be additional dangers than just the colder water temperatures along the North Shore. Earlier this week the Minnesota Department of Health placed advisories to not enter the waters of...
DULUTH, MN
740thefan.com

Minnesota Fishing Report-July 14, 2022

WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – JULY 14, 2022. Summer is in full swing throughout the state, with busy weedlines full of every species imaginable in deeper, colder waters and reports of walleyes being caught everywhere from Cook County to Lake of the Woods. Successful anglers credit a wide range of...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Early frost a concern for Minnesota farmer

A west central Minnesota farmer is concerned about an early frost following planting delays this spring. Jamie Beyer of Wheaton says some of her soybeans didn’t get planted until the end of June. “One thing my husband and I were chatting about was he said we’re all thinking about...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out The New Foods At This Year’s Minnesota State Fair

It's one of the most anticipated days of the year-- the day the Minnesota State Fair announces all its new foods!. The Great Minnesota Get-Together is a staple of summer here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and is looking forward to being back at full strength this year. It's set for August 25th through Labor Day, September 5th at the fairgrounds in Falcon Heights.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Someone in Minnesota misses Powerball jackpot by one number

(Roseville, MN) -- Someone in Minnesota is $50,000 richer. A Powerball ticket sold at the Moorhead Hornbacher’s matched four of the first five numbers drawn and the Powerball -- only one number from winning the jackpot. The winner, who has not yet claimed their prize, can do so through the mail or in person at the Minnesota Lottery Office in Roseville. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. The winning Powerball numbers from July 13th were 22-23-36-47-63 and the Powerball was 2.
ROSEVILLE, MN
klfdradio.com

Litchfield Business Icon, Ed Olson Passed Away This Week

A Litchfield business icon passed away on Tuesday. Ed Olson was a long-time licensed real estate broker and operated the Ed Olson Agency in downtown Litchfield. Olson graduated from Grove City High School in 1948; and in 1950, enlisted in the United States Army and served during the Korean War in the 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper.
LITCHFIELD, MN
Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
243
Followers
248
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/morrison_county_record/

Comments / 0

Community Policy