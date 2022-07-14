Little Falls Legion baseball team crushes St. Cloud

The Little Falls Legion baseball team defeated the St. Cloud Chutes, Monday, July 11, in a clean 12-2 win.

The Legion team spread around the luck at the plate, as every batter recorded at least one hit, 12 total. They were led by Hudson Filippi, who was 2-for-3, Owen Bode, who was 2-for-4 and Beau Thoma, who was 2-for-5.

Matt Filippi took the mound for the game’s entirety, only giving up two hits and striking out six batters in seven innings.

The Little Falls Legion continued their dominant streak as they shut out the St. Cloud 76’s, 11-0, Tuesday, July 12.

At the plate, Matt Filippi hit 2-for-2, with a double. Hudson Filippi and Thoma both finished 2-for-4.

Zach Gwost finished on the mound, pitching a no-hitter and striking out nine batters in five innings.

The team’s next game was Thursday, July 14, against Foley at home.